Ole Miss rushing attack too much for A&M

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M had its best start all season Saturday night against Ole Miss, scoring on its first two series with a freshman quarterback and the defense getting key stops against the Rebels’ fast-moving offense.

But that proved unsustainable as Ole Miss’ ground game got rolling, the A&M defense couldn’t get off the field, and the No. 15 Rebels grabbed a 31-28 victory before 101,084 at Kyle Field.

Weigman, taking over for the injured Max Johnson and Haynes King, started hot, hitting his first six passes for 98 yards and touchdowns to Moose Muhammad and Evan Stewart, the latter a spectacular one-handed catch for 18 yards.

But the 14-10 A&M lead at halftime slipped away as Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) scored touchdowns on three long drives in the third quarter to pull away.

The final score looked closer than the game indicated as Ole Miss amassed 530 yards, of which 390 was on the ground.

A&M (3-5, 1-4 SEC) lost its fourth straight game despite a brilliant outing by Weigman, who completed 28 of 44 passes for 338 yards and four touchdowns.

Muhammad caught eight passes for 112 yards and Stewart also made a huge 36-yard catch in the third quarter to set up the Aggies at the 2. Weigman hit Noah Thomas to make it a 24-21 game.

The biggest challenge for A&M was stopping the ground game of the Rebels.

Ole Miss’ own freshman sensation, Quinshon Judkins, rushed for 205 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries.

Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for three touchdowns as well as keeping drives alive with his scrambling ability.

He hit Jonathan Mingo for a 2-yard TD late in the third quarter to make it a 24-14 Rebel lead.

A&M running back Devon Achane had 124 rushing yards at halftime, but only added 14 yards in the second half as Ole Miss adjusted its defense. He caught a 7-yard scoring pass from Weigman with 1:25 left to make it 31-28.

The Aggie defense stiffened on the Rebels’ last possession, forcing a punt. The 60-yard punt had the Aggies starting at their own 8 with 1:25 left, but A&M turned it over on downs and Ole Miss ran out the final seconds.