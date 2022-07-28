Robinson leans on Curry's wisdom to coach its coaches

Success starts from the top down.

And in preparation for the upcoming season, Robinson ISD athletic director Lonnie Judd called up former college coach Bill Curry, a longtime friend and mentor, to speak to his coaches Friday morning. Judd said he hopes they are captivated by his love for coaching the game the same way he is.

“At his age now he still loves football and he still loves coaching, and that’s really what I’m trying to emphasize to all these coaches — how lucky they are to have this opportunity to coach these kids and be a part of the greatest profession in the world,” Judd said. “I think his perspective will just really open their eyes.”

In Judd’s view, the attitude and culture of the team is set by the coaches so their enthusiasm and love and for the job sets the tone. Curry said he’s hoping to reinforce what Judd wants his coaches to pour into their student-athletes.

“I feel like what they are doing is the most important job in America today because all the news is of how divided we are. And unfortunately most of it is true,” Curry said. “But team sport teaches them to love their teammates no matter what they look like, where they come from or what their economic circumstances are, or what their politics are. That’s your teammate.

"And when you have devoted coaches, it doesn’t matter if they’re new or old — it matters a lot if they hold you to a standard of loving your teammate regardless of the differences. And when you learn that, it doesn’t just help you to be a good a team. And once coaches figure that out and begin to breathe that into the team, then the student athletes have something that transcends sport, transcends schools, transcends most of the activities in their lives.”

Curry is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Green Bay Packers who went on to play for three other NFL teams before starting his coaching career at his alma mater Georgia Tech. He attributed much of his success to the men who coached him and the players who surrounded him during his career.

Having grown up in Georgia during the 1940s and ’50s, Curry said he had never played with a person of color until he got to Green Bay, and that learning from the people around him was something that changed him forever in a positive way.

“Vince Lombardi, for instance, was my first NFL coach. And I had never been in a huddle with a person of color, ever. Lombardi’s strongest suit, among his many strong suits, was that he would not tolerate racism,” Curry said. “They embraced me, they taught me how to behave, they taught me what to say and what not to say and they allowed me to have a chance to make their team. It was one of the greatest experiences of my life. That can happen every day no matter what level you play if your coach is teaching you.”

Unity and a sense of family is something that Robinson first-year head coach Mike Ludlow and his staff have already begin laying the foundation for by bringing together a leadership council made up of the players and encouraging their athletes to pick each other up during the grind of the summer workouts.

“I mean, when it comes down to it, it’s a lot more than wins and losses,” Judd said of what he wants his coaches to take away from Curry’s perspective. “It’s the impact that you can make on those kids. I just want them to have that enthusiasm and that attitude and for it to spill over into the entire school. That’s my goal, it’s to just build a culture of love and happiness and excitement at Robinson.”