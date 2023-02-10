"It's hard to find the words when we lose a valued member of the Tarleton athletics family, and to find out we lost Coach Martinez this morning was devastating," Tarleton vice president for athletics Lonn Reisman said. "Not only was he a treasured member of the Tarleton Football coaching staff, he has been a treasured member of Tarleton athletics for the past 12 years. Marc will be remembered for his great servitude and for his tremendous career as a true Tarleton Texan. We will miss Marc, and we pray for all of his family and friends."