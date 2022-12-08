 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

TCU's Hodges-Tomlinson intercepts Jim Thorpe Award

  • 0
Texas Tech TCU Football

TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, a former Midway standout, nabbed the Jim Thorpe Award on Thursday as the nation's top defensive back.

 Ron Jenkins

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson claimed the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back on Thursday, as selected by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.

The TCU junior cornerback totaled 42 tackles, including two for losses, and made three interceptions, 11 pass break-ups and a forced fumble for the 12-1 Frogs, who will play Michigan in the national semifinals on Dec. 31.

He had a stretch of four takeaways in four games and limited quarterbacks to a 38.9 passer rating when they threw his direction, the best mark in the Big 12. Hodges-Tomlinson is expected to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Prior to going to TCU, he was a Super Centex defensive back at Midway. He is the second TCU player in three years to win the Thorpe Award, along with Tre’von Moehrig, the Las Vegas Raiders safety who won it in 2020.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The craziness of the 1930 World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert