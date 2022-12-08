TCU's Hodges-Tomlinson intercepts Jim Thorpe Award

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson claimed the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back on Thursday, as selected by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.

The TCU junior cornerback totaled 42 tackles, including two for losses, and made three interceptions, 11 pass break-ups and a forced fumble for the 12-1 Frogs, who will play Michigan in the national semifinals on Dec. 31.

He had a stretch of four takeaways in four games and limited quarterbacks to a 38.9 passer rating when they threw his direction, the best mark in the Big 12. Hodges-Tomlinson is expected to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Prior to going to TCU, he was a Super Centex defensive back at Midway. He is the second TCU player in three years to win the Thorpe Award, along with Tre’von Moehrig, the Las Vegas Raiders safety who won it in 2020.