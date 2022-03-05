Texas Sports Hall of Fame: Bob Beamon's 1968 Olympic long jump record still stands

Nineteen sixty-eight was one of the most tumultuous years in the history of the United States.

American Civil Rights Movement leader Martin Luther King was assassinated on April 4, sparking riots in cities around the country. America was deep in the throes of the Vietnam War as widespread protests erupted at college campuses.

But there was one moment that made everybody smile: Bob Beamon’s otherworldly jump.

On Oct. 18, 1968 in the Mexico City Olympics, Beamon set a world record with his long jump of 29 feet, 2½ inches. He crushed the old record by nearly two feet.

Nearly 54 years later, Beamon’s “leap of the century” is the oldest Olympic record still standing. Now 75 years old, Beamon sometimes can’t believe it himself.

“Maybe I’m going to wake up from a wonderful dream,” Beamon said. “Even today sometimes I just feel like ‘Did I really do that?’ I’m blessed to have that record still standing. I feel so wonderful that I accomplished that feat and to bring it home to my family and share it with people in the United States.”

A former student-athlete at Texas-El Paso, Beamon will be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame on March 12. He was previously inducted into the National Track and Field Hall of Fame and was one of the first inductees into the United States Olympic Hall of Fame in 1983.

“Beamonesque became a word to describe something out of this world,” said former UTEP track coach Wayne Vandenburg. “It was because of that event.”

Though Mike Powell broke Beamon’s world record with a jump of 29 feet, 4¼ inches in the 1991 World Championships, Beamon’s Olympic record still stands.

“It will always be an Olympic record,” said Ralph Boston, who won the 1960 Olympics gold medal in the long jump. “Running surfaces have improved and training has improved. But after we’re all gone, it will still be the Olympic record.”

Texas Sports Hall of Fame: Class of 2022 The class will be recognized March 12, 2022, at the 61st annual induction banquet at The BASE at Extraco Events Center.

In 1946, the life Beamon was born into didn’t appear to be a pathway to Olympic glory. Born in Queens, he grew up in the New York Housing Authority’s Jamaica Houses.

Crime and street life surrounded him in the projects, but Beamon learned how to survive. His will and optimism helped him through a tough childhood environment.

“South Jamaica was a rough project, a rough area to grow up in,” Beamon said. “It was a place where I learned to survive. But at times, I was very excited to grow up in a neighborhood that gave me a little bit of everything, the good, bad, and ugly.”

By his seventh birthday, Beamon was drawn to track and field and basketball. Legendary coach Larry Ellis took him under his wing at Jamaica High School, and quickly saw the lanky Beamon’s potential. In 1965, Beamon set a national high school triple jump record and was second in the nation in the long jump.

“Coach Ellis was the one who had a lot of faith and hope that I would make the transition from being a street monster to becoming a very good person and being successful,” Beamon said. “Whatever I wanted to do, he helped me understand what my capabilities were. I was very blessed to have that much time with him to help me to develop as a youngster.”

College athletics were still largely segregated in the mid-1960s as Beamon began his college career at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro. His grandmother lived in the area, so he at least had some family to see after never venturing far out of New York City as a kid.

“I had probably never been farther than five blocks or a mile from where I lived, so coming out of my community was a total shock in a sense,” Beamon said. “But my grandmother was getting older. My freshman year of college, it was probably one of my most difficult years. It was tough to be away from home and I missed my friends, but I had to get past that.”

Then Beamon decided to transfer to a college much farther from New York City. El Paso's Texas Western (now UTEP) won the 1966 NCAA basketball championship with the first-all black starting lineup. The Miners were also building a strong track program under Vandenburg that featured a lot of Black athletes.

Beamon broke his own world record in March 1967 with a leap of 27 feet, 2¾ inches in the NCAA indoor meet. But before UTEP was scheduled to compete in a mid-April meet hosted by BYU in Provo, Utah, Beamon and other Black athletes decided to boycott in protest of Mormon teachings at the time that they saw as racist.

“They didn’t have any Black Americans in the priesthood, and that became a thing of contention in this movement,” Vandenburg said. “Prior to that meet with BYU, Harry Edwards, one of the leading spokespeople (for Civil Rights) of that era, was on campus at UTEP. He was a guest of the Black student union and riled up members of the student body and things got intense on campus.”

Shortly after King’s assassination, it was an emotional time for Beamon and other Black athletes in April 1968. All nine Texas Western track athletes who boycotted the BYU meet, including Beamon, were stripped of their scholarships.

“Civil Rights was heavy in 1968, and I was very involved in the movement and I paid dearly for what I believed in,” Beamon said. “Our athletic director was not sympathetic, and didn’t understand what we were doing. If we didn’t compete, we completely lost our scholarships. It was kind of a hard, dry decision.”

The athletes initially discussed their decision to boycott the BYU meet with Vandenburg, but it quickly reached the administrative level at UTEP.

“Earlier in the week, they came and met with me and said we’re not going,” Vandenburg said. “Everybody sort of drew the line, he’s on the right and he’s on the left, and it became a big, wide divide and it got out of hand. What was a brush fire became a California coastal mega-fire.”

Despite not competing for UTEP the rest of spring, Beamon managed to sharpen his jumping skills. He moved from El Paso to Houston after the semester ended in May to train with the Houston Striders track club and manager Dave Rickey.

After competing in several meets, Beamon won the Olympic trials in Echo Summit, California, with a wind-aided leap of 27 feet, 6½ inches that surpassed the world record. The wind made the long jump record ineligible, but Beamon went into the Olympics as the favorite against both 1960 gold medalist Ralph Boston of the United States and 1964 gold medalist Lynn Davies of Great Britain.

Though Boston competed against Beamon, he helped prepare the young phenom for the Olympics. Boston told him the most important aspect of the qualifying round is to simply make the finals.

“I told Bob you can’t win a medal today, all you can do today is qualify so you compete tomorrow,” Boston said. “Bob being an excitable guy, that went over like a screen door on a submarine. He fouled on the first and second jumps. The third jump may have been better than the Olympic record, but he was 1½ feet behind the line, so he didn’t get credit.”

Beamon jumped well enough to make the finals, but even he couldn't have predicted his record-shattering jump. Making a near-perfect takeoff, the 6-3, 155-pound Beamon soared into the air and landed at the far end of the sand pit. The jump was so long that it was out of range for the electronic equipment set up to record it accurately.

“When I made the jump, I had no idea that it was a jump of that magnitude," Beamon said. “I nearly jumped out of the pit. The 400 meters was supposed to go on, but everything in the whole stadium just stopped for 15 to 20 minutes.”

Olympic officials had to find a manual tape to measure Beamon’s remarkable jump. When they stretched the tape to where he landed, it read 29 feet, 2½ inches. Beamon had beaten the old world record by 21 2/3 inches.

“When the jump was finally being measured and I got the distance, I wanted to faint,” Beamon said. “I said ‘Wow.’”

Beamon fell to his knees as he suffered what was called a brief cataplexy attack brought on by the emotional shock. He placed his hands over his face, still not believing he had jumped that far. Boston and fellow U.S. long jumper Charlie Mays helped Beamon to his feet.

“I’m not sure there are any adjectives to describe his jump,” Boston said. “I remember he broke down and Charlie and I tried to pick him up, and he had his face in his hands. He had just beaten the world record by nearly two feet.”

East Germany’s Klaus Beer was the silver medalist in the long jump at 26 feet, 10½ inches while Boston took the bronze at 26 feet, 9½ inches. Davies reportedly told Beamon: “You have destroyed this event.”

Beamon was an Olympic hero whose amazing jump was celebrated around the world. But he said he didn’t get a warm welcome back in El Paso due to the boycott of the BYU meet in the spring.

“One of the most difficult tasks was going back to El Paso, and not one person other than my family said you did a good job,” Beamon said. “After we had boycotted BYU because of religious practices and lost our scholarships, the town was pretty upset about that.”

Tensions between Beamon and UTEP eventually cooled and he was inducted into the university’s athletic hall of fame in 2004. A street is named after him in El Paso, and he still stays in touch with Vandenburg.

“I’m extremely proud of Bob,” said Vandenburg. “He’s a special person. The funny thing is I’m really close to every one of those guys that were dismissed from the track team. They consider UTEP as being their school.”

The Phoenix Suns drafted Beamon in the 15th round of the 1969 NBA Draft but he never played in the league. Beamon graduated from Adelphi University in 1972, and has spent much of his life promoting youth athletics.

He was a director of athletic development at Florida Atlantic University and moved to Chicago in 2010 where he was associate athletic director at Chicago State University. He’s served as an ambassador for the Special Olympics.

Beamon became involved in the arts community in Florida, working with Art of the Olympians, a program that showcases art by Olympians and Paralympians. He has designed ties, hats and scarves with Olympic themes.

Now living in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Beamon is married to his high school girlfriend, Rhonda. Nearly 54 years after he shattered the Olympic long jump record, people still ask him for autographs and praise him for his astonishing record.

“I’m getting old, I have to sit down more than I used to,” Beamon said. “But it’s truly a blessing to still be an Olympic record holder more than 53 years later. It’s a wonderful feeling.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.