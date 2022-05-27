Trib All-Big 12 Baseball: Melendez walloped 'Titanic' blasts for Longhorns

Down in Austin, they called Ivan Melendez “the Hispanic Titanic” this season. Truthfully, though, the record-setting slugger cast more of an iceberg shadow, considering he wrecked any semblance of a pitching game plan from opponents.

Melendez put together a season that should reverberate through the Longhorns’ rich baseball history for years. Through Thursday’s games, the redshirt junior first baseman had thumped a national-leading 28 home runs, tying the UT program’s single-season record and only three shy of Kris Bryant’s NCAA single-season high in the era of the less-explosive BBCOR bats.

As such, this missile launcher was an easy choice as the Player of the Year on the Tribune-Herald’s 25th annual All-Big 12 Baseball Team.

Before Baylor played the Longhorns in Austin in late April, BU coach Steve Rodriguez was asked what the game plan was against UT.

“Make sure the Titanic doesn’t hit any home runs,” Rodriguez said. “Just do everything you can to make sure he doesn’t hurt you as bad as he possibly can. That’s the biggest thing.”

It also was a losing proposition. Melendez swatted at least one round-tripper in all three games against the Bears and hit four for the weekend. But it’s not like the El Paso native was picking on Baylor any more than he did anyone else.

Put it this way: After Melendez would send one over the fence this season at Disch-Falk, they’d play Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.” You’d better believe opponents got tired of hearing the song.

Melendez transferred to Texas prior to the 2021 season after two seasons at Odessa College. He turned a really good debut season, hitting .319 with 38 runs scored, 13 home runs and 51 RBIs.

But nothing could have prepared UT fans for the splash the Titanic would make in 2022. He has hit to all fields — and, obviously, often out of them — to the tune of a .421 average (second in the country), 65 runs and 85 RBIs. And after mostly manning the designated hitter spot in 2021, Melendez has also been a rock for the Horns at first base this year, making only one error on the season with a .998 fielding percentage.

Melendez, who is in contention for a bevy of national awards, including the Dick Howser Trophy, becomes the fourth Texas hitter to earn the Trib’s Big 12 Player of the Year honor but the first since Kyle Russell in 2007.

Pitcher of the Year:

Justin Campbell, Oklahoma State

Justin Campbell should be outlawed. He’s just not fair.

At least that’s the general sentiment shared by most opposing hitters.

Campbell owns an arsenal of four wicked pitches he can throw for strikes. In the same at-bat, the Oklahoma State sophomore might hum a fastball at the letters at 96 miles an hour, then drop in a knee-buckling 75-mph curve before finishing off a batter with an 82-mph slider tailing away from the zone. What’s a hitter to do?

Well, mostly just walk back to the bench humbled. Campbell once again proved formidable in the 2022 season, compiling a 9-2 record in 15 starts with a 3.43 ERA, a 1.02 WHIP and a staggering 133 strikeouts in 94.1 innings. His K total ranked fifth in the country through Thursday’s games. Such brilliance makes Campbell the Trib’s Big 12 Pitcher of the Year for the second straight season.

Like so many others, Baylor’s batters were mostly left shaking their heads after Campbell had them flailing in an 11-1 OSU win in the Big 12 tournament on Thursday. All they could really do is tip their caps.

“He had the ability to kind of put it where he wanted with two strikes, if he wanted to get a swing and miss,” said Baylor head coach Steve Rodriguez. “That’s why he was the preseason Big 12 Pitcher of the Year. He has that ability, he’s an unbelievably talented kid. He’s going to have a long career, it’s going to be fun to watch him. For today, pretty frustrating. But at the same time, you’ve got to give credit where it’s due. He came out there and earned everything he got.”

Campbell becomes just the second player to win the Trib’s Big 12 Pitcher of the Year honor twice, joining former Texas hurler J.P. Howell (2003, 2004).

Coach of the Year:

Kirk Saarloos, TCU

If Frog fans were worried entering the 2022 season that the departure of longtime coach Jim Schlossnagle might lead to a stall in the program’s progress, they needn’t have been.

Kirk Saarloos showed that TCU is in plenty good hands.

The former pitching coach took over as the head man this season after Schlossnagle left for Texas A&M. All Saarloos did was lead TCU to the regular-season conference title, becoming the only first-year Big 12 head coach ever to do so.

Despite being picked fourth and receiving no first-place votes in the Big 12 preseason coaches’ poll, the Frogs proved to be the league’s most consistent team, going 35-18 overall in the regular season with a 16-8 league mark to capture the top seed for the conference tournament. They should also be in line for a potential host spot in next week’s NCAA tournament.

Freshman of the Year:

Zach Ehrhard, Oklahoma State

Coaches never want to overreact to what a player might do in fall workouts. It’s not necessarily an ironclad foretaste of what might happen in the spring.

But after Oklahoma State’s Zach Ehrhard hit .500 against the Cowboys’ sturdy pitching staff in the autumn months, OSU coach Josh Holliday walked away impressed.

“The guy just doesn’t get out,” Holliday told the Oklahoman.

Ehrhard, the Trib’s choice as Big 12 Freshman of the Year, proved just as difficult to get out for the pitchers not wearing orange and black. In his first college season, the freshman centerfielder from Tampa, Fla., stroked a .337 batting average with 26 RBIs, holding down the two-hole in the batting order. He also leads OSU in runs scored (55) and stolen bases (17).

Newcomer of the Year:

Andrew Morris, Texas Tech

In his first year in Lubbock, Andrew Morris fit in just fine.

Morris transferred to Texas Tech prior to this season after two years at Colorado Mesa University, an NCAA Division II school in Grand Junction. The pitcher was 18-2 at Mesa, but obviously Division II is a much different level of baseball.

But the transition didn’t prove bumpy for Morris at all. The junior right-hander went 7-2 in 13 starts for the Red Raiders, striking out 88 batters in 82 innings. He won the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week Award twice during the season.

