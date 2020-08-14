You have permission to edit this article.
UMHB adding beach volleyball for 2022
UMHB adding beach volleyball for 2022

Mary Hardin-Baylor is getting sandy.

UMHB announced that it will add women’s beach volleyball as the college’s 16th varsity sport. The program will begin recruiting in 2021 and the first season will start in the spring of 2022.

Mark Pryor, who serves as the Cru’s head volleyball coach, will also lead the beach volleyball program. The American Southwest Conference does not sponsor beach volleyball, so UMHB will compete as an independent, like its acrobatics and tumbling team does.

