UMHB football schedule released with February 2021 start date

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor received notice of their football schedule from the American Southwest Conference.
Under the ASC’s decision, the football schedule was moved to 2021, with the first game scheduled for February 6. The Crusaders play at Belhaven that day. The full schedule is as follows:
Feb. 6 – at Belhaven
Feb. 13 – hosts Howard Payne
Feb. 20 – at Sul Ross State
Feb. 27 – hosts Southwestern
March 6 – at East Texas Baptist University
March 13 – ASC playoffs.
The ASC playoffs will pit the top four teams from the east and the west. The No. 1 team from the East again the West No. 1, with the No. 2 teams playing each other. The Nos. 3 and Nos. 4 teams will also play each other.
UMHB has won or shared the conference title for the last 16 seasons.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!