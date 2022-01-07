UMHB's Fredenburg retires

Coming off an NCAA Division III championship in December, Mary Hardin-Baylor head football coach Pete Fredenburg announced his retirement on Friday.

Larry Harmon has been promoted to head coach after spending the last 17 seasons as the Cru's defensive coordinator.

Fredenburg, 72, started the UMHB football program in 1998 and quickly turned the Cru into one of the most successful Division III teams in the country. During his 24 seasons, Fredenburg compiled a 231-39 record, and guided the Cru to 47 wins in 17 playoff appearances.

The Crusaders have an enviable Stagg Bowl history after winning national titles in 2016, 2018 and 2021 while losing in the championship game in 2017 and 2019. UMHB’s 2016 title was later stripped due to an ineligible player.

Fredenburg coached his last game in the Cru's 57-24 win over North Central (Ill.) for the national championship on Dec. 17. He was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.