What's next for the Big 12? Media offer their best guesses

If it’s summer, it must be conference realignment season.

It feels as though it’s become as much a staple of summertime as fireworks shows, beach vacations and chilling in the air conditioning. What would the summer solstice be without one major college football program or another packing their bags for a seemingly more attractive conference destination?

The latest such upheaval arrived Thursday when word broke that UCLA and USC, charter members of the Pac-12, were leaving their longtime West Coast home for the riches and relative security of the Big Ten. This move comes roughly a year after the stunning departure of Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12 to the SEC, which prompted the Big 12 to scramble and add four new members in BYU, Houston, Cincinnati and UCF.

So, what’s next for the Big 12? Well, trying to predict what’s coming around the corner in the ever-changing world of big-time college athletics is a little like prophesy what your fellow motorists on Interstate 35 might do next. Good luck with that. And use your blinker next time, bub.

Nevertheless, if anyone might be able to find some clarity through the chaos, it’s the media who cover the Big 12 on a regular basis. The Tribune-Herald polled that group and asked for their best guesses to some of the most pressing questions facing the conference.

With USC and UCLA leaving for the Big Ten, do you think the Big 12 will target any Pac-12 schools as additions?

“The Big 12 should be looking at multiple ways to strengthen the conference. One of those would be looking at what Pac-12 schools fit the Big 12. Colorado and the Arizonas would be good starting points.” — Randy Peterson, Des Moines Register.

“I believe that it’s imperative, but the two most obvious choices are Oregon and Washington. The Big Ten appears to be standing pat for now as they play chess with the SEC. Stanford would bring tremendous prestige, they’re elite academically with a strong overall athletic department. But I can’t imagine they would be interested in anything but a revamped Pac-12, Big Ten or becoming an independent. So, it appears Utah would be up next with their in-state rivalry with BYU and as another Mountain Time Zone program. The two schools from Arizona get a lot of mention, as they’re basically in the southwest. It would be nice for the Big 12 to snuggle up to the Phoenix market, even though that’s mostly a pro city.” — David Smoak, SicEm365.com

“If the Big 12 isn't targeting any leftover Pac-12 schools, then Brett Yormark, the new boss, ought to be fired before he starts. The Big 12's only recourse as the Big Ten and SEC grow to superconferences is to add big TV markets that can help position it as the first option after the Super Two.” — Kevin Sherrington, Dallas Morning News

“I think they might well target four, and even all 10 wouldn't surprise me. Reaching out to Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah is logical. Those make geographic sense and would give you the BYU-Utah Holy War rivalry. Pac-12 schools are in the same anxious, uncertain position Big 12 schools found themselves in at this time last year. But why not aim big and ask all 10, including the two from Oregon, the two from Washington and the two from the Bay Area? Now we're talking merger rather than expansion. But it would mean stability, which is what everyone outside the SEC and Big Ten are craving at the moment.” — Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

“The Big 12 should immediately go after the two Arizona schools — Arizona and Arizona State. That would expand the league’s geographical footprint, for sure. It may not move the financial needle all that much, if at all. But it would give the Big 12 two schools it thought long and hard about adding in the past. Also, Utah makes sense, especially since the Big 12 already has BYU in the mix.” — Brian Davis, Austin American-Statesman

Will the Big 12, ACC and Pac-12 be able to compete with the SEC and Big Ten after all the shuffling is completed?

“I really don’t think so in football. The major, high-level recruits will want to play in those leagues. I think there will be a true first-tier and second-tier effect on the sport, sadly. The smaller, non-revenue sports will probably not see much difference. Tennis, golf, swimming and sports like that have athletes who won’t be driven primarily by NIL wishes and caviar dreams.” — Brian Davis, Austin American-Statesman

“The other conferences can only compete like the Group of Five competes now: once in a while in the midst of a great season. Bumping the playoffs to 12 teams, of course, greatly enhances the opportunities.” — Kevin Sherrington, Dallas Morning News

“Whatever happens in the Big 12 won’t be substantial enough to compete financially with the SEC and Big Ten. The Big 12 should be a leader among the remaining conferences, however.” — Randy Peterson, Des Moines Register

“This is literally THE billion-dollar question, with the TV money and revenue those two conferences will produce along with their potential CFP stranglehold. There must be some response from the rest of the pack positioning themselves as saviors of at least a sliver of the traditional college model and not 100 percent of an arms race. But I think that ship has sailed. The national networks only care about eyeballs, even if they try to act like they care about STUDENT-athletes.” — David Smoak, SicEm355.com

“From a football standpoint, I think a lot depends on how much luck programs have with their coaching hires and building successful cultures. I can't picture Clemson not being good at football as long as Dabo Swinney is there. I can't picture Utah not being good as long as Kyle Whittingham is in charge. Same with Iowa State as long as it can hold on to Matt Campbell. Sure, it'll be tougher to pull off for the schools in those conferences with the growing financial disparities, but not impossible.” — Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

What is the path to long-term sustainability for the Big 12? Is there even such a thing anymore?

“I think the 10-year, $2.5 billion deal just struck between MLS and Apple TV got the attention of people in college athletics. Maybe the Big 12, which just went out of the box when hiring a commissioner, can go out of the box in its next media rights deal. Perhaps do something like that in addition to a TV agreement. Aside from that, I think the Big 12 made itself sustainable by getting back to 12 (teams) last summer. And the 10 schools left in the Pac 12 are going to be part of something sustainable in whatever configuration they wind up in. It's a mistake to think college football will cease to exist at a competitive, Power-5 level in the entire western half of the U.S.” — Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

“The Big 12 can make it as a middle-class conference, but it won't ever have a heyday like the Big Eight, SWC or what it used to be.” — Kevin Sherrington, Dallas Morning News

“The Big 12’s long-term viability isn’t a question, in my mind. But the league will have its financial upside capped to a degree. ESPN and Fox will focus all of their media rights dollars on the SEC and there just won’t be enough scraps for everyone else. That’s going to be hard for schools like Baylor, Texas Tech and the two Kansas schools to accept. Which brings up a good question; what will Kansas basketball do? The Jayhawks can’t sit around and let their No. 1 asset turn to mush. I bet they somehow look to move on, too. But from a football perspective, the SEC and Big Ten will essentially become NFL Lite, if they aren’t already.” — Brian Davis, Austin American-Statesman

“It’s arguable, but I believe after the OU-Texas bombshell to the SEC that the Big 12 added the four best brand names available in BYU, Houston, Cincinnati and UCF. And they must win that competition for whoever else is about to be a free agent, so to speak. Honestly, there may not be much left after the SEC and Big Ten expand beyond 16 members.” — David Smoak, SicEm365.com

Are we headed toward a college football future with nothing but "superconferences?"

“There will only be two superconferences. The Big Ten is gobbling up all the brands, and I expect the SEC will try to counter those moves by adding Clemson and Florida State. Once those two pick over everything, there won't be a lot left. Just because you have 16 teams in your league, or 18 or 20, doesn't necessarily make you super.” — Kevin Sherrington, Dallas Morning News

“It seems we're headed that way, but I'm not sure it happens with one big watershed moment when a redesign is unveiled and every school learns its destination at the time or whether it will continue to happen with two to four dominoes falling at a time.” — Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

“Yes. 100% yes. Frankly, I’m shocked we aren’t already there. I truly thought we would be moving to four 16-team mega conferences in the coming years and the Big 12 would be the league that was swallowed up and disbanded. But in that scenario, I would have assumed USC and UCLA would have stayed in the Pac-12. Once the Alliance (Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12) was formed, I thought the ball was moving that direction. But obviously now, the Big Ten isn’t interested in an alliance with anyone.” — Brian Davis, Austin American-Statesman

“The original concept of ‘superconferences’ involved four 16-team leagues, somehow including Notre Dame. But with these changes it appears college football is headed toward two ‘mega-conferences’ with 20 to 24 teams, and everyone else looking around an empty room.” — David Smoak, SicEm365.com

“We’re headed toward super conferences with each conference making their own rules. I’m on vacation right now. By the time I return for Big 12 media days, I can’t even imagine what will have changed.” — Randy Peterson, Des Moines Register

