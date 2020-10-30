'Cowboy' Ryan Karl getting shot at WBA title

At long last, Ryan “Cowboy” Karl is getting a shot at the title.

Karl, who grew up in Milano, Texas, but trained at the Waco Boxing Club early in his development, will fight unbeaten WBA Super Lightweight Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The bout is one of the co-main events of the Showtime Pay-Per-View card.

“I’m not content just fighting for a title, I’ll be happy when I win the title,” Karl said. “This is everything I’ve been working my whole life for. This moment is a huge opportunity for me. A lot of fighters never get this chance.”

Karl, 28, turned pro in 2014 and won the first 13 fights of his career before falling to Jose Felix Quezeda by decision in September 2016. He also suffered a TKO loss to Kevin Watts in April 2018 before rebounding to beat Watts by knockout in January of the next year. Coming into Saturday’s fight, Karl (18-2-0, 12 KOs) has won his past three decisions.

Barrios, who hails from San Antonio, is 25-0-0 with 16 knockouts.

