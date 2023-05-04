Not all great athletic feats happen on a field. Not all great athletic success is accomplished by an athlete.

For almost five decades, Dr. Jesse DeLee has provided medical services to San Antonio area high school athletes and ushered forward the field of sports medicine in Texas.

On Saturday, DeLee will be inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame as the Dave Campbell Contributor to the Game, the only non-player or coach in the Class of 2023.

“For what sports have done in my life, it’s probably the highest honor I could get,” DeLee said, “also given the fact that there aren’t many physicians in the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame.”

Once a upon a time, however, DeLee was a football player at Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur under coach Clarence “Buckshot” Underwood, whose influence DeLee credits inspired him to combine his love of sports and medicine.

After graduating from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in 1970, DeLee completed an orthopedic surgery residency at the UT Health Science Center in San Antonio in 1975 before earning a fellowship in joint reconstructive surgery with Sir John Charnley in England.

“First of all the effect that my high school football coach had on my life, not my football life, but my life and my career (led me to sports medicine),” DeLee said. “When I went into orthopedics, there was not a lot of people doing sports medicine and I could see the connection between musculoskeletal injury and sports injury. That was kind of a marriage in my mind as a potential for combining two things that I gave a lot of credit to.”

In 1994, DeLee teamed up with Dr. David Drez, an orthopedic surgeon from Lake Charles, La., to co-edit the textbook that has become the standard for sports medicine over the past two decades. “Orthopedic Sports Medicine” is now in its fifth edition.

DeLee has also been part of the effort to establish athletic training programs in schools across San Antonio to encourage kids into sports medicine.

“The thing that stands out the most is the number of kids that we’ve seen and taken care of and helped go along, and developed their career later on," DeLee said. “Particularly in the field of athletic training where we’ve had a number of kids go through the programs we’ve established in high school for them to become interested in being athletic trainers and eventually going into athletic training as a profession.”

Since 2000, DeLee has served as chair of the UIL’s medical advisory committee, which provides oversight for medical issues regarding all UIL-sponsored sports. It was one of the first efforts across the U.S. instrumental in forming safety protocols for high school athletes, such as concussion protocol, cardiac screening and the prevention of heat-related injuries.

For DeLee, the safety of the players has been what’s meant most to him.

“The most rewarding part of it, I don’t think there’s any question, is that high school athletes are a lot safer now than they were 20 years ago. The UIL has been instrumental in establishing safety protocols that have really markedly improved the healthcare of UIL participants in Texas. That’s a very rewarding part of my career.

“It’s truly an honor to be admitted in the Hall of Fame, particularly not being a football player. So it’s a very high honor indeed.”