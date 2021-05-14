Doris Miller Y holding registration for basketball, softball

Doris Miller YMCA is registering for youth summer basketball leagues from now through June 4.

The leagues are for ages 3-16, and games are played on weekdays. The cost is $35 for members and $45 for non-members. The team fee is $425 per team and includes the cost of jerseys.

The Y is also holding registration for adult co-ed softball, a league that includes a softer ball and a three home run limit. Registration ends May 21. Cost is $40 per adult and teams will be formed by the Y.

For more information or to register for either league, call (254) 752-1605.

