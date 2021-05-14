 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Doris Miller Y holding registration for basketball, softball
0 comments

Doris Miller Y holding registration for basketball, softball

{{featured_button_text}}

Doris Miller YMCA is registering for youth summer basketball leagues from now through June 4.

The leagues are for ages 3-16, and games are played on weekdays. The cost is $35 for members and $45 for non-members. The team fee is $425 per team and includes the cost of jerseys.

The Y is also holding registration for adult co-ed softball, a league that includes a softer ball and a three home run limit. Registration ends May 21. Cost is $40 per adult and teams will be formed by the Y.

For more information or to register for either league, call (254) 752-1605.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert