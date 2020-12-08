Doris Miller YMCA hosting hoops events

The Dorris Miller YMCA has a couple of dates of interest for basketball players young and old.

The YMCA’s Little Dribblers program has opened registration, which will run from now until Jan. 16. Little Dribblers is open to boys and girls ages 3-14. The cost for the program is $35 for YMCA members and $45 for non-members.

Doris Miller YMCA will also host a youth basketball clinic for ages 3-12 on Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration is open until the day of the event. Cost is $25 for members and $35 for non-members.

And the YMCA will host a Basketball Christmas Cash Shootout 3-point shooting contest on Dec. 19, starting at noon. First prize is $100. There is a $20.00 registration fee. The two-player team contest prize is $200 with $20.00 each registration fee . Adults ages 18 and up can enter the individual or two-player team contest. There will also be a half-court shooting contest at the end. Participants are encouraged to bring their own ball.

For more information on any of the events, call the Doris Miller YMCA at 254-752-1605.