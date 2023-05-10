Behind two errors and eight runners left on base, Baylor baseball dropped a second-straight midweek, falling to Lamar 9-2 Wednesday night at Baylor Ballpark.

Adam Muirhead (0-1) took the loss in 1.1 innings out of the pen, giving up two runs, both earned, on a pair of walks and a wild pitch. Hambleton Oliver closed the game for the Bears, allowing five runs, none of which were earned.

A single by Ethan Ruiz scored Ben MacNaughton to put Lamar ahead in the first. After five scoreless innings, Baylor tied the contest with a single by Gavin Brzozowski to score Hunter Teplanszky.

Two runs in the seventh gave the Cardinals back the lead and a sac fly in the top of the eighth made it a 4-1 game. Teplanszky scored on another single in the bottom of the eighth, this time off the bat of Cort Castle.

A five spot in the ninth secured the win for Lamar. MacNaughton reached on an error, the second of the night for the Bears, and scored on a double by River Orsak who made it home on a single by Tanner Wilson. A three-run double by Josh Blankenship launched the Cardinals to a 9-2 lead.

The Bears struck out in order in the bottom of the ninth.

Baylor travels to Fort Worth over the weekend to face TCU in the final Big 12 series of the season.