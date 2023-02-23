Prepare yourselves people of Central Texas. It's baseball season and I'm about to become insufferable.

I can't describe what it felt to be back at the ballpark. The only word I can think of is joy. I only wish I could have been there Tuesday night as well to see Astros' legend Lance Berkman coach for HCU, but alas my duties called me elsewhere.

Anyway, let's get down to business with my first impressions of the 2023 Baylor Bears following the first week of play.

What's up whippersnappers?

This team is young. Like really young. Over the weekend 18 players made their collegiate debuts with eight of them being true freshmen. Several of them shined, several still have a long way to go.

The inexperience was the most evident in the lineup. For the most part, the Bears took good at-bats, particularly in both of the one-run games. They also left 29 runners on base against Central Michigan and seven more against the Huskies.

It's also taken a few innings for the bats to get going with the Bears falling behind on the scoreboard in the three of the four games. That's sometimes inevitable in baseball and rallies always make for a good story, but sometimes a comeback is out of reach. The Bears learned as much when they gave up 20 runs on Saturday.

Now, what they lack in experience they make up for in fight and talent. A moment that definitely stands out was early in Friday's game when catcher Cort Castle earned a walk in an 11-pitch at-bat, fouling off six. There were a lot guys that worked the count to their advantage and it paid off with 22 walks on the season so far.

Freshmen infielder Kolby Branch is the immediate stand out with a .444 average going 8-for-18 and bashing a grand slam in his first career home run for the Bears Tuesday night.

If he keeps it up, I can see him moving down from the leadoff spot to the three or four-hole. He's got the talent and the personality to be Baylor's next go-to slugger with infielder Hunter Teplanzsky (.400) and outfielder/pitcher Gavin Brzozowski (.273) right there in the mix.

Kobe Andrade was a surprising yet welcoming face to see in the lineup. I didn't get to watch him pitch much last season, but thought he was solid. Over the weekend, he seemed the most relaxed player not just at the plate but also at center field. He had a big triple in the rubber match, then came in to score. Personally, I would give Andrade the leadoff spot and put John Ceccoli in the two-spot.

Ceccoli got the first hit and the first at-bat of the season for the Bears and has the potential to put the bat to the ball at a consistent rate. There were other guys that have more in them than their current numbers can tell. Cole Posey, for example, can be a real threat on the bases and showed the patience needed to turn opportunities into runs.

The one thing that was really disappointing was the lack of energy. Especially compared to the raucous energy coming from the Central Michigan dugout. Even when they were down the Chippewas didn't seem fazed by it.

It reminded me of something Shawn Tolleson said at the first pitch luncheon before the season started. Home field advantage doesn't exist. You have to create it from inside of yourself. The Bears have 32 more home games this year. If there's no spark in the dugout, there's no spark at the plate and no spark in the stands.

Pitching pulling the wagon

It's no surprise the pitching staff was the best part of the week. The Bears have 49 strikeouts across four games and are tied for 20th in the nation in most team strikeouts.

I thought the starting rotation was great for the first weekend. Blake Helton and Cam Caley gave some good innings but perhaps need to work on being more economical with their pitch counts. Helton threw 75 pitches in 3.1 innings, 45 of them for strikes, while Caley tossed 69 pitches in 4.2 innings with 37 landing for strikes.

I think, and I'm only basing this off what I know from watching these guys in previous seasons, that once the rust gets shaken off, they'll be fine down the road.

Now, Mason Marriott, wow kid. My level of anxiety watching Marriott pitch went down several notches from last season. I think a starting spot makes a lot more sense for him, for sure. Last year, his talent was obvious, but his command was fleeting from time to time, which is maybe not what you want from a closer.

He definitely impressed on Sunday, especially regaining his composure after a tough second inning. And he didn't walk anybody. That's good for my nerves.

Where Baylor really shined was out of the bullpen. Other than the few freshmen who had some terrible luck in their debuts on Saturday, the relievers were outstanding.

I mean Hamilton Oliver is a dude. A dude!

For those who still don't think pitchers are athletes I dare you to say that to this kid after taking a pair of baseballs to the ankles and still laying out to get the outs. Sometimes it really is all about timing. Oliver has really grown into his role as the bridge guy and made it his own.

Is Cole Stasio the next Luke Boyd/Kyle Hill? He's definitely giving off those veteran, lights out closer vibes. And I didn't get to see Anderson Needham on Tuesday, but based off the boxscore, he seemed to do really well in his return.

Finally, Ethan Calder, Andrew Petrowski and Brett Garcia were all incredible in their debuts. Looking forward to seeing more out of them.

What's next?

Baylor's taking its first road trip this weekend and to be honest if the Bears can get at least one win over Duke I would categorize that as a good weekend.

It's going to be pitchers' series. The Blue Devils have 55 strikeouts through four games, good for ninth nationally and second in the ACC behind NCAA-leading Wake Forest. Lefty Jonathan Santucci is going to be tough for this young lineup on Friday. The sophomore threw four innings in Duke's opener, allowing just two hits and no runs while striking out nine.

At the plate, the top of Duke's lineup looks formidable with graduate transfer MJ Metz hitting .444 with five runs and six walks thus far. A tough out for opposing pitchers.

The Bears have their work cut out for them this weekend.

Turn up the music

Now it's time for some fun.

I know not everyone really cares about what a player's walk-up song but these things are part of what makes baseball fun. The guys in that dugout aren't just athletes, they're people, and their walk-up songs give you a little glimpse into their minds.

My one complaint about the walk-up songs, however, is that you don't need to have two. I don't know when that became a normal thing but part of what makes a walk-up special is that it represents you on the way to the batters' box (or the mound) and it helps get everyone hyped for you. It should also get you hyped up to hit or pitch.

I know it's hard to pick one song to represent you for the whole season, but I feel like it makes it more magical that way.

Anyway, I could write a column just on this topic. Maybe later in the season I will, but for now I'm just going to give my thoughts on the standouts.

Best Hitter Song: This one was hard. Hitters have it harder picking a song because you only get like five to six seconds of the actual song. I wanted to give it Cort Castle (I mean Beyonce and Rihanna, that's tough to gloss over, man).

But I'm going to give it to Casey Sunseri for “WISS” by Mike Dime. Those five to six seconds really hit. They got me hype. They gave me chills. And the second song wasn't a bad choice either. When in doubt, Whiskey Myers is a solid choice.

Best Pitcher Song: Pitchers get the advantage of getting to listen to the whole song or at least most of the song during their warm-up so I'm judging harder on these because I want to be able to jam. Now, you already get points from me if you pick something Latin, so Gavin Brzozowski, muchas gracias, for picking a Juanes song.

You would have won if Jared Matheson hadn't picked “Young Men Dead” by The Black Angels. I love a good, gritty, dark rock song that not only hypes you up but also instills fear in the hearts of your enemies.

Best Overall: The only thing better than gritty and dark rock songs are epic, fill my soul with magic, make me want to play air-guitar in the press box, battle-cry rock songs. Brett Garcia, you have A-plus taste, sir.

“Stardust Chords” by Greta van Fleet has been my obsession since way before the season started and it just makes me want to see Garcia pitch even more.

Notable Mentions: So, while I'm not a fan of the song as a whole, Cole Posey picking “Pose” by Yo Gotti and Lil Uzi Vert is quite clever. Yes, Max Calderone, you were right. It's not my cup of tea, but Mr. Posey gets points for only picking one song, as it should be.

And finally, Kobe Andrade you are my new favorite person. Here's my suggestion though. Get rid of “Vegas,” it's a knock-off of a knock-off anyway. Stick with your second song. You picked the best ranchera song of all time and I need you to be unapologetically Mexican about it. I want to hear charro cries every time you come out to hit, carnal.

Well, if you made it this far, I really appreciate it. I sometimes don't know when to stop. Keep in mind these are just my first impressions and my thoughts will likely shift as the season goes on, both about the music and the baseball.

See y'all at the ballpark!

Bear Facts: Baylor vs. Duke weekend rotation

Friday: RHP Blake Helton (0-0, 5.40 ERA) vs. LHP Jonathan Santucci (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Saturday: LHP Cam Caley (0-1, 9.64 ERA) vs. Adam Boucher (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Sunday: RHP Mason Marriott (0-1, 6.75 ERA) vs. TBD