A&M's win ends skid, mirrors poor conditions

COLLEGE STATION — It was a game nearly as dreary as the weather conditions at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M ended its six-game skid, beating an overmatched nonconference opponent Saturday with a 20-3 win over the University of Massachusetts in a constant slow rain and 39-degree temperatures.

“Our defense was outstanding and we held them to great field positions to leverage our drives,” Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We should have scored more points; our running game started slowly in the first half.”

Fisher noted that coach Don Brown’s Minuteman stacked the defensive front until freshman quarterback Conner Weigman loosened them up with play-action passes.

The Aggies (4-7), missing several players with injuries, relied on its young running backs and Weigman in the wet conditions on Senior Day.

Fisher said he was happy to get the win after six consecutive losses, and for the seniors to earn a victory. But he lamented how the season turned out for a team that began the year ranked No. 6.

“We’re all disappointed that we’re not where we want to be,” Fisher said.

A&M wasn’t in the end zone as much as Fisher would have wanted either, despite 404 yards of offense.

Texas A&M lost three of four fumbles to end drives. Moose Muhammad III had a 45-yard reception in the second quarter only to get stripped by Tyler Rudolph and the ball recovered at UMass’ 14.

A&M’s defense made short work of UMass’ drive and on the next possession Weigman hit Noah Thomas on a 22-yard scoring toss to boost the Aggies to a 10-3 halftime lead.

Cameron Carson booted a 25-yarder earlier in the second quarter for UMass to knot the game at 3-3.

The Aggies limited UMass to the field goal and 168 yards of offense. Sophomore quarterback Brady Olson struggled all game, completing nine of 22 passes for just 55 yards. He was sacked three times and fumbled in the second half on a sack by Martrell Harris Jr.

A&M’s rushing attack, still missing injured top rusher Devon Achane, was led by freshman Le’Veon Moss with 78 yards on 13 carries. Sophomore Amari Daniels added 67 yards on 13 totes. Weigman displayed his scrambling ability with 66 yards on eight rushes, including a big 32-yard scamper.

Moss powered into the end zone on a 12-yard run up the middle with 5:10 left in the game to account for the final score.

A&M kicker Randy Bond attempted a field goal every quarter, hitting from 27 and 35 yards, but was short on tries of 45 and 47 yards in the rain.

The announced crowd was 90,177, but that total must have including missing season ticket-holders as only a tenth of that number, at best, was in evidence in the stands.

The Minutemen (1-10) lost their eighth straight contest. The Amherst, Massachusetts team’s lone win was against Stony Brook, an FCS school, the third week of the season, by a 20-3 score.

Texas A&M, which will miss a bowl game for the first time in eight years, closes its season Saturday at home against LSU.

The Aggies could spoil the Tigers’ possible College Football Playoff hopes with an upset. LSU will play in the SEC championship game Dec. 3 against Georgia.