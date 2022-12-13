Abbott determined not to shrink from big Jerryworld stage

The Abbott Panthers have had their moment to bask in the bigness of AT&T Stadium, also known as Jerryworld, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Panthers earned a place in the Class 1A Division I state championship football game when they defeated Irion County, 88-60, in the state semifinals on Dec. 3. Abbott then had 10 days to prepare for the title game, enough time for head coach Terry Crawford to make a savvy coaching call.

Crawford took his Abbott team on a field trip to Arlington last Friday for a tour of AT&T Stadium. The Panthers program has reached the six-man state championship game twice before. Abbott won the 1A Division I title in 2015 and lost in the championship game in 2012. But the Panthers have never played for a title in the Cowboys’ home.

The UIL’s single-site state championship model was moved to NRG Stadium for 2A through 6A in 2015, while the six-man title games were played in Abilene. Back in 2012, when Abbott made it all the way to state for the first time, the schools were still responsible for setting up the game themselves. The Panthers played in Abilene then, too.

So not many, if any, of the Abbott players had ever been inside the massive ballpark on the corner of Collins Street and East Randol Mill Road in Arlington. Seniors Will Kazda and Karsyn Johnson said they hadn’t been there. Not for a concert or Cowboys game or high school state championship day.

When they walked out on the field on Friday, they did all the things you do. They tossed footballs around. They gawked at the huge video board that seems to stretch the length of the field. They took pictures and reveled in the moment.

But they also made note that it was, for their purposes, simply a football field.

“That’s why we went up there, just to get the awe out of the way and soak it all in,” Kazda said. “Once we get there it’s win a football game so we can get a state championship.”

Abbott will face the Westbrook Wildcats in the state final at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Westbrook went all the way and defeated May in the 1A D-I state championship game in 2021. Therefore, Abbott’s mission on its mid-week business trip will be to knock off the defending state champs.

It’ll be a challenge, but this group of Panthers has overcome challenges before in their careers.

When Abbott’s seniors were freshmen, the program had hit a low point, missing the playoffs for three consecutive seasons. In the world of six-man football, a little resolve can go a long way.

“Our seniors three years ago, they decided they wanted get back to the way things used to be,” Crawford said. “We got away from the old ways and we just finally decided to get back to them. It’s just hard work.”

Abbott bounced back from its time in the postseason-less wilderness with an amazing run. The Panthers have won 38 of their last 40 games. Abbott went 10-0 in the regular season and lost in the second round of the playoffs in 2020. The Panthers followed that up by winning their first 13 games before losing to May, 50-48, in the state semifinals last fall.

Being so close to the state championship and losing a year ago stung, but it created the objective for this season.

“Get back to the same spot and get those two points so we can get to Jerryworld,” Johnson said. “That was the motivation the whole time.”

Johnson plays quarterback, lining up behind Kazda at center on offense. Abbott has faced adversity this season, including a key injury to playmaker Riley Sustala. Sophomore Mason Hejl was the next man up behind Sustala and the Panthers have soldiered on.

As practice came to a close on Monday afternoon, Crawford and each of his assistant coaches addressed the players. The theme: Abbott has earned the chance to win it all, so get mentally prepared.

However, Crawford will certainly take a moment to look around and realize where he is on Wednesday.