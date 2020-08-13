You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alexander commits to Kansas
0 comments

Alexander commits to Kansas

Only $5 for 5 months

China Spring outside linebacker-defensive end D’Marion Alexander has verbally committed to Kansas.

Alexander is a three-star recruit who has also received offers from Baylor, TCU, Arizona State and Minnesota.

The 6-5, 215-pound Alexander became the 18th member of Kansas’ 2021 recruiting class and the sixth from Texas.

Cowboys owner sure about having fans

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is confident about having fans for all home games, and the club has now announced details toward that end.

The Cowboys say they are selling tickets in groups to try to prevent people who don’t know each other from sitting together. The club says fans will only be able to transfer tickets between family and close friends. The Cowboys aren’t saying how big the groups can be.

Jones wouldn’t say how many tickets the team will try to sell. AT&T Stadium’s listed capacity is 80,000, and Texas coronavirus guidelines currently allow for 50% capacity. The Cowboys have already said they won’t sell season tickets in 2020.

The club is planning to allow tailgating while saying groups will be separated by at least one parking space. All ticketing will be on mobile apps, and all concession sales will be cashless.

All fans at least 10 years old will be required to wear masks “except when they are actively eating or drinking.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Waco ISD Stadium turf replacement project

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert