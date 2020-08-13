Alexander commits to Kansas

China Spring outside linebacker-defensive end D’Marion Alexander has verbally committed to Kansas.

Alexander is a three-star recruit who has also received offers from Baylor, TCU, Arizona State and Minnesota.

The 6-5, 215-pound Alexander became the 18th member of Kansas’ 2021 recruiting class and the sixth from Texas.

Cowboys owner sure about having fans

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is confident about having fans for all home games, and the club has now announced details toward that end.

The Cowboys say they are selling tickets in groups to try to prevent people who don’t know each other from sitting together. The club says fans will only be able to transfer tickets between family and close friends. The Cowboys aren’t saying how big the groups can be.

Jones wouldn’t say how many tickets the team will try to sell. AT&T Stadium’s listed capacity is 80,000, and Texas coronavirus guidelines currently allow for 50% capacity. The Cowboys have already said they won’t sell season tickets in 2020.