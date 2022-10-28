 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Axtell secures No. 2 playoff seed with romp of Cross Roads, 53-3

  • 0
Axtell scoreboard

Axtell wrapped up the No. 2 seed in District 7-2A Div. I with a 53-3 win over Malakoff Cross Roads on Thursday.

 Josh Hayes photo

AXTELL — The Axtell Longhorns scored early and often on their way to a romp over visiting Malakoff Cross Roads, 53-3, in a game played Thursday night at Ellison Field.

It’s been quite a resurgent year for Axtell (6-2 overall, 4-1 in District 7-2A Div. I) and first-year head coach Craig Horn, as the Longhorns secured the No. 2 seed in the district behind leader Cayuga. They’re headed back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

They put up 41 points in the first half alone in this one. Coldyn Horn ran for a pair of touchdowns and also connected with Chris Gacayan for a 39-yard scoring strike. Tyson Michel had TD runs of 9 and 39 yards for Axtell, and Troy Arlett and Kilby Hollingsworth chipped in a scoring run apiece.

Axtell will close out the regular season next week at Itasca.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brad Biggs: Matt Eberflus has dropped hints a change on the Chicago Bears offensive line is coming. Here’s the most likely scenario.

Brad Biggs: Matt Eberflus has dropped hints a change on the Chicago Bears offensive line is coming. Here’s the most likely scenario.

Matt Eberflus dropped enough hints during the Chicago Bears’ review of the first six games that it wouldn’t be a surprise if they were to make a change on the offensive line against the New England Patriots on Monday night at Gillette Stadium. The most likely scenario is Michael Schofield taking over at left guard with Lucas Patrick sliding over to center and Sam Mustipher heading to the ...

Fields, Bears score 23 straight points, beat Pats 33-14

Fields, Bears score 23 straight points, beat Pats 33-14

Justin Fields threw for 179 yards and a touchdown and ran for 82 yards and another score, and the Bears defense forced returning Patriots starter Mac Jones back to the bench to give Chicago a 33-14 victory over New England. In a matchup of quarterbacks from the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship game, Fields outperformed Jones, who led Alabama to victory over Fields’ Ohio State. And Fields also outplayed Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe, who came on after Jones managed just two three-and-outs and an interception in his return after missing three games with a high ankle sprain. Zappe led the Patriots to back-to-back touchdowns and a 14-10 lead. But Fields answered and the Bears (3-4) led 20-14 at the half. In the second half Chicago ran off 23 unanswered points.

After Velus Jones Jr.’s ‘devastating’ mistake last week, the Chicago Bears are holding a competition for their punt return role

After Velus Jones Jr.’s ‘devastating’ mistake last week, the Chicago Bears are holding a competition for their punt return role

CHICAGO — Velus Jones Jr. has given it some thought. If he had that one sequence from last week’s loss to the Washington Commanders to do over again, if he had a redo on the punt he muffed inside the Chicago Bears 10-yard line with 8 minutes, 12 seconds remaining, he would have just stayed away. “I would have let the ball go,” Jones said after practice Friday at Halas Hall. “I felt like I got ...

J. Brady McCollough: Are refs needling USC, Texas and other expansion defectors?

J. Brady McCollough: Are refs needling USC, Texas and other expansion defectors?

At one point during Saturday’s second half, Texas led Oklahoma State by 14 points. By the end of the game in Stillwater, Okla. — a 41-34 win by the Cowboys that put to rest all the, “Hey, could the Longhorns make the playoff with two losses?” conversation — Texas led Oklahoma State by 14 penalties. 14-0. Fourteen. To. Zero. As in, the Big 12 officials who called this game did not identify one ...

Emmitt Smith celebrating 20 years as NFL rushing king, Dallas Cowboys’ greatest player

Emmitt Smith celebrating 20 years as NFL rushing king, Dallas Cowboys’ greatest player

Defensive tackle Bob Lilly will forever be Mr. Cowboy. He was the first ever draft pick in the history of the Dallas Cowboys franchise. He was the first player who spent his entire career with the Cowboys to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And he was the first player enshrined in the team’s hallowed Ring of Honor. Roger Staubach will likely never relinquish his unofficial title ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes most sacked quarterback in NFL history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert