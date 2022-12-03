Big stage-bound: Abbott clinches state berth by outrunning Irion County, 88-60

EARLY — Terry Crawford has always dreamed of coaching a game at AT&T Stadium. Now he’ll get the chance.

Crawford’s top-ranked Abbott Panthers advanced to the Class 1A Div. I state championship game after defeating No. 7 Mertzon Irion County, 88-60, on Saturday night at Early High School’s Longhorn Stadium.

Abbott (14-0) will take on Westbrook (13-1) in the title game at 2 p.m on Wednesday, Dec. 14 in Arlington.

To an outsider, the Abbott defense might not have looked as sharp as it usually is, but according to Crawford, the Panthers made the necessary stops to give the offense a chance to prevail.

“To the average person they might think that it was a horrible defensive performance, but defense won the football game for us,” Crawford said. “We stopped them more than they stopped us. We had some busted plays that we’ve got to fix but, man, our kids fought. They just fought and I’m super proud of them.”

Abbott forced a turnover on downs late in the first half and converted it into a touchdown when Mason Hejl trotted in into the end zone for his fourth rushing score of the game. Hejl was responsible for nine touchdowns, eight of which were on the ground, and he also made an interception late in the game to hold off Irion County from cutting into the lead.

“Mason, kid’s a speed burner,” Crawford said. “He learned the game really quick and that’s what helped us. Defensively he struggled a little bit tonight, but it’s just because he was being overly aggressive, and I’d rather a kid mess up being over-aggressive than under-aggressive.”

The Hornets (13-1) had time for only two plays to finish the half, both of which were incomplete passes, the second of which was credited to Abbott senior Isaiah Singleton-Brooks swatting away the throw from Irion County’s Trevin Coffell. The Panthers had already forced the Hornets to turn it over on downs twice in the first quarter and took a 48-24 lead into the break.

Irion County got the jump on Abbott coming out of the half as Jordan Harrison put up a short run for a touchdown and Coffell picked off Karsyn Johnson to give the Hornets another drive. In three plays, Harrison was back in the end zone after a 21-yard run. The senior had been sidelined for most of the first half due to an unsportsmanlike flag.

The Panthers responded, overcoming a loss of yardage on third down. Johnson found Will Kazda with a rocket for a 50-yard touchdown pass. But Irion County hit back immediately with a 25-yard pass and run from Coffell to Harrison for a score.

The two teams went tit-for-tat as Hejl scored on a 34-yard run, swerving around a tackle and taking off down the sideline. Coffell found Harrison again for the Hornets’ responding touchdown, to which Hejl answered in one play with a 39-yard carry, slipping through a slew of tackles along the way.

Irion County started the third quarter with an insane pass from Coffell to Bo Morrow deep in the end zone as the ball passed through the hands of Abbott’s Johnson, who was attempting the pick. But the Hornet receiver came down with the ball, almost leapfrogging Johnson in the process.

Abbott took advantage of a personal foul to set up Hejl half the distance to the goal and he made back-to-back runs to get the score. Hejl got the interception on the following Hornet attack as Harrison looked to find James Crutchfield. The sophomore converted the turnover into a touchdown for the Panthers’ final score of the night.

Then the Abbott defense shut down Irion County’s final try of the game forcing a turnover on downs that almost ended with a pick return by Johnson but the run was scratched on an illegal blocking call. The Panthers got the ball back with just under a minute left and took a knee before celebrating their semifinal win.

They’ll have a chance to add the second state title in school history, as Abbott also won it all in 2015.