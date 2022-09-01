Brice Cherry: A grizzled, old sports scribe re-enters the Friday night fray

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It takes a while to reach midseason form, even for the grizzled, old sports scribe. Probably until midseason, at least.

Of course, it may take even longer for the grizzled, old sports scribe, considering he’s just coming out of retirement.

Oh, he never really “retired.” Not really. But for the past 10 years or so — more than the grizzled, old sports scribe can really remember anyway — he has manned the newspaper’s version of Mission Control on fall Friday nights. That brought with it a variety of tasks and certainly kept him busy. He’d blueprint the layout for the section, track down scores and statistics for games not staffed by a writer, write up reports on those games, edit the copy for the incoming game stories, and craft a few headlines, among other things. It never failed to be a whirlwind.

But it’s still vastly different from actually covering the Friday night action. This year the grizzled, old sports scribe re-entered that fray.

He had good reason. Like most people, the scribe has a family, too. His son is a senior backup safety for the Midway football team, while his freshman daughter is in her debut season as a member of the drill team, the Goal Tenders. Many months back, the scribe approached his boss and mapped out a plan to cover Midway’s games — thus not removing himself from the Friday night workload — so that he could play the double role of doting dad, too. The scribe has heard it called “work-life balance.” Thought he might try it.

So, he handed the keys to Mission Control over to his pal and colleague John, an even grislier grizzled old, sports scribe. Then he leapt headlong into the Friday frenzy. Again.

After completing several hours of work Friday afternoon, the grizzled, old sports scribe ventures over to Midway’s Panther Stadium roughly an hour before game time. Most scribblers and yammerers find it wise to arrive early, to allow themselves some wiggle room, not to mention time to prepare. Which is to say, time to eat.

The scribe greets Midway’s always-smiling athletic secretary Denise Sampson in the press box lobby. He had already alerted Midway’s athletic administrators that he would be coming to the game (a pro move). The scribe snags a printed-out copy of the team rosters, adds it to the rosters he’d already gathered and brought with him (another pro move), and steps aboard the elevator for the ride up to the actual press box.

After plugging in his laptop and getting his notebook and stat sheets situated, the scribe ventures out on the hunt. You know, for dinner. Many years ago, the scribe’s newspaper hosted a sportswriting conference of sorts, attended by various media from around the state. At that event, a perfectly pleasant (but slightly out-of-touch) journalism professor spoke about ethics, and how members of the media really shouldn’t partake of press box food, as it could be viewed as a gift or payola. The scribe felt a little sorry for the professor when the sportswriters nearly guffawed her out of the room. Clearly she’d never spent hours upon hours at a football stadium. Hunger is a thing.

Loading up a paper plate with a couple (OK, three) slices of pizza — always a solid press box staple — the grizzled, old sports scribe pauses to chat with Midway athletic director Brad Shelton. Among other things, they discuss the Panthers’ Week 2 visit to historic Odessa Permian, and the logistical challenges that accompany a five-and-a-half hour (one way) road trip.

Every reporter tackles the actual game coverage a little differently, with their own style of note taking. Years ago, the scribe read a beautifully-written column from Jenny Dial Creech, then of the Houston Chronicle, one of those pieces the scribe jealously wished he’d written himself. Jenny noted that “if you can cover Texas high school football, you can cover anything,” and never before had a sportswriting truth been so succinctly or accurately stated. Unlike the college or pros, a reporter who covers a high school event is his or her own sports information director, social media influencer, interview moderator, and statistician. There aren’t even any built-in media timeouts. Friday nights aren’t for the timid.

The grizzled, old sports scribe has his system, and it works for him. He uses a legal pad notebook to scrawl down the play-by-play for the game. For instance, a play might be chronicled thusly: “3-12-28 — 12 to 2 — 18 yd.” It may read like gibberish to a passerby, but it is easily interpreted by the scribe, as it reflects a pass from Midway quarterback Reid Tedford (No. 12) to receiver Junior Thornton (No. 2) for an 18-yard gain on 3rd-and-12 from the 28-yard-line. Certain extra details are sometimes added, such as “great pass into double coverage.”

To go with the play-by-play notes, the scribe also records the outcome of the play on a stat sheet, so that he can fairly quickly decipher a player’s statistical totals after (or during) the game. The scribe works quickly, though probably not as quickly as he did in his youth. (Who does?) Nevertheless, even when the scribe is completely on his game, he is often looking up from his stat sheet just in time for the snap of the next play.

Then there is the Twitter Monster to feed. Over the past dozen years or so, that particular social media forum has exploded as a place to report all types of news. To say it’s widely used by those in sports media, including those of the grizzled, old variety, would be an understatement.

The scribe waits until a change of possession or until a team scores before tweeting out an update. At a college game, where someone else is compiling the stats and play-by-play on a handy-dandy live tracker, he’ll tweet much more often, and with heaping helpings of salt and sarcasm. Friday nights are less conducive to such blather.

The other vast difference between covering a high school game and a college or NFL game can be found in the press box atmosphere itself. At the latter, it’s all set up for the media to work — in fact, an internal announcer will generally remind the media that they’ve reached a “working press box, and cheering of any kind is not allowed.” The stadium P.A. announcer, the scoreboard operator, the scouts and coaches, they all live somewhere else, in some other faraway room of the college or NFL press box.

Not so much in high school. Generally, the scribes are grateful just to get a seat and an electrical outlet. Wi-Fi is a bonus, but the grizzled, old sports scribe brings his own, just in case. High school football journalists can work with the other differences, including the presence of what the grizzled, old sports scribe would (silently) call, “Assorted Riff-Raff.” At the scribe’s wedding more than two decades ago, he declared a few of his non-groomsman friends as “Men of Unclear Purpose.” In the press box, there are many People of Unclear Purpose. Sometimes even kids. And that’s not counting the scouts from future opponents, who can be, but are not universally, as childish as anyone.

In a bygone age, the scribe once lost his cool (after three quarters of a playoff game at Baylor’s defunct Floyd Casey Stadium) after some rowdy press box hangers-on noisily supported their team for the umpteenth time. From 10 stories up behind thick glass, apparently ignorant that they couldn't be heard.

“HEY!” the scribe stood and bellowed, to wide-eyed surprise from the party people a row below. “If you’re going to cheer, take it outside!” Soon thereafter the group found a new place to sit and watch the game. It wasn’t until a year later that the scribe discovered that one of the people he had angrily shushed was a local school district superintendent. Whoops.

The grizzled, old sports scribe has aged and tried to mellow since those days. He pursues patience over irritability. Nevertheless, the lava sometimes percolates and bubbles below the surface.

At the halftime break, there is no break. For the grizzled, old sports scribe — and others of his ilk — it’s a time to hustle, to start writing the game story. In a 28-minute high school halftime, a well-prepared scribe can get a decent chunk of the first-half account written.

In many ways, this is the scribe’s favorite part. He falls back into the familiar rhythm of it all, of searching for the right nouns and verbs and adjectives to describe the action to a reader who may not have witnessed the game at all. It’s probably easier than riding a bike for the scribe, who can’t remember the last time he gripped a pair of handlebars. It’s not until a timeout in the third quarter that he realizes he never took a bathroom break at halftime. Fortunately, he manages to take care of nature’s call without missing a play. (Another pro move?)

When the official blows the whistle for the final time, signaling the end of the game, it’s almost as though the ref is firing a starting gun for the scribe. That’s when the real hustle happens. The time has stopped on the scoreboard, but the hourglass has just begun for the scribe, and with it the adrenaline increases tenfold.

After tweeting the final score (a must), he gathers his belongings and hustles to the stairs (another pro move, as it’s often faster than the elevator). He has already scouted out the most direct and unencumbered path to the field, where he will conduct his postgame interviews. He reaches the turf — flashing a nod and a wave of his press credential to a gate-blocking security guard — in short order, and then begins the familiar sports scribe’s life of “hurry up and wait.”

In the waiting — he generally will grab the head coach following that coach’s traditional on-field address to his team — his mind keeps moving. He listens. He watches. He takes mental notes, for something could always pop (and often does) that would work as an interesting nugget for inclusion in the game story.

Ah, yes, the story. It lingers out there, waiting to be completed, the time ticking away. After a brief chat with his son and after conducting an interview with Midway coach Shane Anderson, the scribe makes a beeline for the exit.

These are the moments where the sports scribes earn their money. Writing on deadline is a tricky enough task in itself, but again, the working conditions of the average high school press box add another layer of challenge. Some are better than others. But often the folks running such venues don’t really understand the dilemma facing the media or the job that they do, and those administrators are looking to close up shop as quickly as possible. As such, if they don’t return to the press box, some scribes will write in their cars or they’ll scout out a nearby McDonald’s or Whataburger or Starbucks as a de facto workplace.

The grizzled, old sports scribe doesn’t find those options overly attractive. He has written in his car before, but not often, and is not a fan of that setup. Under perfect conditions, the sports scribe lives just a five-minute drive from Panther Stadium. Every situation is different. On this night, he has opted to risk the postgame traffic snarl and make the drive home.

First, though, he must get out of the stadium. The scribe briskly walks to the fence near the stadium stairs closest to the parking lot. The actual gate leaving the field is at the far end of the field, past the end zone, and a climb over the fence tempts as the fastest and most direct escape.

Or so he thought. After the scribe slings his backpack over the fence and drops it on the sidewalk, another security guard stops him. “Sir, really wish you wouldn’t do that,” the security guard says. “We tell the kids not to all the time.”

“You’re right. Good call,” the scribe says. (He can be agreeable sometimes.)

He has climbed more fences than he can recall. Truthfully, every sportswriter worth his or her salt has shut down a high school stadium, to the point where they’ve found themselves locked in, and thus has had to scale a fence to leave. Kind of a reverse breaking-and-entering thing.

But that’s not the case on this night. The scribe leaves his backpack where it is and takes the longer walk out toward and through the gate. A few minutes later when he ambles up the sidewalk to the place where he planned to climb, the security guard has graciously picked up the scribe’s backpack and hung it, eye-level, on the fence.

“We’re too old to be climbing over fences,” the guard says, chuckling.

“Good call,” the scribe responds. And it is a good call. The scribe is pushing 50 and doesn’t need to be hooking his leg over chain-link fences on a regular basis. (Though, to be perfectly honest, he did scale a gymnasium railing earlier in the day to escape a pedestrian traffic jam when leaving the Midway pep rally. By the way, who knew parents attended pep rallies?)

The scribe rushes to his car and manages to get home in less than 10 minutes. (He knows some tricks and shortcuts.) In the car, however, another familiar game unfolds. It’s called “Write the Lead.” (Or “Lede,” if you prefer old-school journalism parlance.) You don’t always have to be behind the keyboard to write the story. The scribe has written many a story behind a steering wheel.

After reaching home, the scribe quickly lets the dog out, as he has beaten his family home. Sweat beading, blood pumping, mind spinning, the scribe bangs out the rest of the story. He puts the story file into the newspaper’s computer system and informs Mission Control of its arrival. Is it award-winning prose? Probably not. It will suffice.

He does not exhale yet. He promised Mission Control he would help guide the ship home. So, he jumps in and helps push buttons elsewhere. The grizzled, old sports scribe keeps his promises, but he is also a team player who cares deeply about the finished product, and wants to do his part to ensure its safe arrival by deadline.

Given all the work involved, the grizzled, old sports scribe was only kinda-sorta able to be a dad. But he’ll venture out into the Friday night fray again soon. It will be familiar and new and thrilling and nerve-wracking all at once. This he knows.

Retirement can wait.