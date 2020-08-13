Brice Cherry: Bringing an attitude of gratitude to 2020's football party

It’s really nice to be able to say that. In July we weren’t completely sure if a high school football season would happen, and even a few weeks ago it appeared that McLennan County’s teams would kick their seasons off a month after their district rivals. But all systems are go again, even if the scheduling is far different than anything we’ve experienced before.

To that end, make note that the Trib has no intention of ignoring those Class 6A and 5A teams in our area, like Waco High, Midway and University. However, since their regular season is delayed until Sept. 24, the preview stories and capsules on those teams and their districts will endure a similar delay, so we can try to bring you the freshest information.

As mentioned, the UIL will celebrate its 100th year of high school football in 2020. The state’s governing body for public school athletics is planning a heck of a birthday bash, as it will unveil a series of anniversary lists throughout the fall, among them the top 100 games, coaches and players of the past 100 years. I was fortunate enough to be asked to serve on a committee to help select some of those superlatives, and I’m as eager as anyone else to see the results.

And who knows? Maybe you’ll even see a Super Centex-version of the UIL’s centennial celebration. (They call that a teaser, right?)