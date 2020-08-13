Brice Cherry: Bringing an attitude of gratitude to 2020's football party

A year ago in this space, I sang Friday’s praises. I noted how everybody’s always working for the weekend and wrote, “It’s no different here at the Trib. We love Friday, mostly because we love high school football.”
Nothing has changed, and yet everything has changed. The world has endured a transformational shift over the past year as we try to fight off the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, the 2020 high school football season will look like none we’ve ever seen before, as the UIL celebrates its centennial anniversary this year.
But, for now, there is a season. And I don’t know about you, but I’m more thankful than ever that football is back.
“I think we need to remember that something is better than nothing,” sports scribe Chad Conine said to me this week, as we discussed the upcoming season and some of the differences that even we as media will be navigating while covering it for you, the reader. It was a particularly wise statement from Chad, who’s a much different kind of wise guy most of the time.
We’re bringing you something again, and it’s not only better than nothing but I’d daresay it’s something really good. Beginning Saturday and running for 12 days, the Tribune-Herald will publish our annual high school football preview as part of our daily sports sections, including everything from feature stories and profiles to schedules and predictions.
It’s really nice to be able to say that. In July we weren’t completely sure if a high school football season would happen, and even a few weeks ago it appeared that McLennan County’s teams would kick their seasons off a month after their district rivals. But all systems are go again, even if the scheduling is far different than anything we’ve experienced before.
To that end, make note that the Trib has no intention of ignoring those Class 6A and 5A teams in our area, like Waco High, Midway and University. However, since their regular season is delayed until Sept. 24, the preview stories and capsules on those teams and their districts will endure a similar delay, so we can try to bring you the freshest information.
As mentioned, the UIL will celebrate its 100th year of high school football in 2020. The state’s governing body for public school athletics is planning a heck of a birthday bash, as it will unveil a series of anniversary lists throughout the fall, among them the top 100 games, coaches and players of the past 100 years. I was fortunate enough to be asked to serve on a committee to help select some of those superlatives, and I’m as eager as anyone else to see the results.
And who knows? Maybe you’ll even see a Super Centex-version of the UIL’s centennial celebration. (They call that a teaser, right?)
In our preview coverage, we wouldn’t be doing our due diligence if we failed to report on COVID-19’s impact on the season. Coming Sunday, Chad will provide a deep dive into high school football in the coronavirus age, and how area teams and coaches are adapting to new protocols.
But we also fully understand that Central Texas football fans have a ravenous appetite for stories dealing with plain ol’ football. You want to know who are the players to watch, who’s breaking in a new coach or a new system, who are the teams to beat in each district. Fear not. We’re going to serve it all up and give it to you.
But how about an appetizer first? Here is just a sampling of the stories we’ll be bringing you over the next dozen days, leading up to the season openers on Aug. 27:
* You should need no introduction to Mart senior Roddrell Freeman by now. But it’s time to get reacquainted with the Panthers’ premier playmaker, as he tries to accomplish something that no player in school history has ever done.
* Teams like China Spring, Lorena and Fairfield know that moving down a classification doesn’t mean automatic victories. Nevertheless, they should all have a chance to excel.
* We’ll take a closer look at what constitutes a fierce high school football rivalry, and what it can do for the programs involved.
* In Class 3A, all eyes are on Troy running back Zach Hrbacek, as he chases a third straight 2,000-yard rushing season.
* Learn the identity of the most underrated star in Central Texas (if not the state), and why he shouldn’t be.
* Meet the Modoc Mashers, the big guys up front who pave the way for La Vega’s ever-productive running game.
Sorry, that’s all you get for now. Just a taste. You don’t want to spoil your appetite.
These various stories and team previews will carry us right up to Aug. 27, when the first games kick off. Then we’ll shift into season mode, as we bring you coverage of all the action on the field.
Given how up in the air this season has been, when that first kickoff goes up in the air I’ll have one simple word in mind.
Thanks.
