Brice Cherry: Paying homage to the folks who make Fridays the Friday-est

Unless it’s a Marvel movie, I never stay and watch until the end of the credits. (If you know, you know).

It’s not that I fail to appreciate the efforts of all the key grips and the boom mike operators and the costume designers. I mean, I just sat and watched their work for two hours, didn’t I? But in all honesty, seeing random names of people I don’t know scroll across the screen doesn’t strike me as a particularly rousing time.

Consider this the credits column.

Yeah, that seems like a weird setup, doesn’t it? Why would I devote two paragraphs to declaring something boring and then add that I plan to replicate it? Well, for one, I’ll do my best to keep it lively. But more importantly, these folks deserve their curtain call moment.

For the past two-plus weeks, we’ve delivered a busload of high school football content with our Central Texas previews. You’ve been introduced to dozens and dozens of some of the most accomplished players and coaches in the area. Now, at long last, we’re reached the precipice of actual regular-season games. Before the first kickoffs are launched, however, let’s pay homage to all the other people who make fall Fridays the Friday-est.

Save for a few special shout-outs, I don’t plan to name names. It’s not really possible. Know this, though, when I call out your group, your particular gridiron genus and species, I’m including you. Stand up and take your bow. You’ve earned it.

Now, roll credits.

The marching bands

If you’re a “band geek,” wear that label with pride. Texas high school football wouldn’t be the same without you.

Yours is the soundtrack of autumn nights. Whether you’re patriotically piping out the national anthem or supplying the real extra point after the touchdown with a rousing version of the school fight song, you bring harmony (and melody) to the proceedings.

Drum majors, you’re the quarterback. Lead that show like only you can. Everyone else, you all have a note (or, rather, a bunch of them) to play. So, toot that tuba. Blow that bassoon. Thump that drum. And when halftime comes along, take your spot at midfield, aka center stage. You’ve earned it.

(By the way, Central Texas, from what I understand, generally fares well in the UIL’s marching band competitions, including most recently a Class 2A state title in 2019 from Valley Mills.)

The cheerleaders

Here is another underappreciated group that probably gets a bad rap. For, let’s face it, as red-blooded American (nay, Texan) football fans we don’t exactly need any leading on when to cheer. We’re watching the game. We can see when Hometown High scores a touchdown.

But the cheerleaders still serve a vital purpose. Their pep and enthusiasm can help jump-start a crowd whose battery has gone dead.

Generally speaking, most cheerleaders are skilled gymnasts, and their stunts and throws serve as impressive sideline entertainment. They put their bodies on the line for that entertainment, no less so than the football players themselves. Cheerleading is actually one of the more dangerous sports (yeah, I said it) in the country, in terms of injuries produced.

Give me a T. Give me an H. Give me an A-N-K-S. What’s that spell?

Thanks, cheer squad.

The concession stand workers

Often, it’s the booster clubs volunteering to sling sausage wraps and pluck pickles and grill up burgers for lines of hungry patrons. Which means parents. God bless those folks. That’s hot, thankless work.

But what would we do without them? We need our grub, man.

Just don’t ask them what’s in the nacho “cheez.” Look, I’ve worked concession stands before. I know. That color doesn’t really exist in nature. It’s a cross between highway worker fluorescent vest and battery acid. (Which, incidentally, could also be said about the Mountain Dew.) Just know that if you’re looking to get your daily requirement of dairy from that yellowish-orange goop on top of your tortilla chips, you’re kidding yourself.

Hey, but order up anyway. Sometimes you just want some zesty, messy concession stand nachos, am I right?

Unless, of course, you’re in the mood for the King of All Concession Stand Fare, the Frito Pie. Nothing tastes more like Texas high school football than the glorious goodness of the Frito Pie.

Go ahead, give me two. And keep the change.

The grounds crew

Ever consider all the work that’s done long before the kick to get the stadium game-ready?

Yes, plenty of modern-day football stadiums feature artificial turf fields. But even turf fields require maintenance. Some turf manufacturers even, believe it or not, suggest watering the field (though obviously a lot less than you’d water grass), as it’s believed to lubricate and cool the surface, which can result in fewer injuries.

Some teams still play on grass, and those fields present additional challenges for grounds crews. Measuring and lining the field is painstaking work. If you’ve ever done it or seen it done, you’re nodding right now.

Give it up for all those crews out there, paid or otherwise, who routinely win the ground game. That includes a collection of dads at Bishop Reicher who go to great lengths to paint elaborate designs on the field at J.J. Kearns Stadium.

The refs

Without these guys (and gals), there is no game. It’s just a glorified scrimmage. And yet fans jeer them every chance they can get.

We wrote about the ongoing officials shortage in Texas this summer. Mistreatment by fans is cited by refs who quit the gig as one of the most common reasons why. Consider that the next time you’re tempted to bellyache over the umpire’s ball spotting after that last third-down run by Jimmy JoeJack Jameson.

The refs deserve your respect. Believe it or not, they know the rules better than you. Moreover, they have a better view, too. Does that mean they’re perfect? Does it mean they get every call right? Of course not. But it’s always been a little mind-boggling to me that we will permit a dropped pass or a missed tackle from the players, but the ref who missed that holding call on the edge is somehow viewed as the scourge of Satan. Uncool, man.

Without the zebras, the jungle is nothing but chaos.

The ticket takers

Somebody has to man the gate, right? Nowadays, you occasionally run into mobile ticketing only, which those gatekeepers should be paid extra for, considering the grumbling that’s likely to ensue from some of the fans. Call it hazard pay. (Here’s a suggestion to keep a cash option, especially for the technology-averse in the crowd.)

The trainers

The athletic trainers are the fire insurance. You hope you don’t need them, but you’re sure as tootin’ glad that they’re there when you do.

They do a lot more than tape ankles. The trainers are the backbone of the football program. They help keep teams upright. From evaluating players whose “bell was rung” for concussions to darting onto the field when an injury occurs and a player is in need of medical assistance, the trainers perform heroic duties each and every Friday night. (Not to mention all through the week.)

Central Texas is chock full of good ones. However, allow me to single out University’s Jerry Williams, a fixture in Trojan Country for decades. Jerry is cut from the same cloth as dearly departed Trojan legends like Mike Chapman or LeRoy Coleman. That is to say, he’s as genuinely nice a guy as they come.

Oh, and don’t forget about the student trainers, either. It may look like they only exist to keep the players hydrated, but they’re getting quality on-the-job training.

The greeters

Boy howdy, are they friendly. They come in the form of parking lot attendants and press box elevator sentries, and they get folks where they’re going with a welcoming smile. That’s more important than you might think, especially when you’re venturing into an out-of-town stadium for the first time.

The press box workers

The average fan won’t see them, but I couldn’t appreciate them more. They help make things easier for those of us in the media working the games. They do everything from handing out rosters to directing us to our seats to pointing us to the food. (That last one is my personal favorite). They are a comforting presence, and their contributions should not go unnoticed.

A hat tip, in particular, to the fine folks out at Gatesville’s McKamie Stadium, home to the finest press box buffet in the history of the universe. My stomach growled just typing that sentence.

Let's also acknowledge the fine work submitted by some special classifications of press box worker: The scoreboard operator, the statistician, and the public address announcer. They're invaluable, too.

The color guard

Growing up, we always just called them “the flags.” Officially, they’re the color guard, and they certainly bring a striking visual element to the marching band’s halftime show. As with the band, their routines require hours of preseason practice, often in the face-melting August heat.

Who needs Tide Pods when you’ve got a high school color guard? Certainly we all prefer their flag flinging to any thrown by the officials.

The “unofficial” cheerleaders

It seems every school has one. They’re the ringleaders, the people who know how to bring the noise. They could liven up a wake. Moreover, they are the Norm Peterson of their community, for everyone knows them.

You need people like that. The official cheerleading squad can only do so much. Every once in a while, you need someone to orchestrate the home fans to a fever pitch. One such person who has admirably filled that role for the better part of this century is La Vega’s Stefan Jemison. Can I get a hoo-rah?

The drill team

Just like their friends in the band and the color guard, they work really hard in the weeks leading up to the season. These young ladies aren’t just trotting out freestyle dances on Friday nights. Their routines demand precise movements and detailed choreography.

They also have great names. At China Spring, they’re called the Electric Blues. At University, they’re the Highlighters. At Robinson, naturally, they’re the Rockettes. At Midway, they’re known as the Goal Tenders.

My appreciation for the drill teamers has increased tenfold, as I’m suddenly a drill team dad, since my freshman daughter Millie is a member of those aforementioned Goal Tenders. (I have a sneaky feeling I have no idea what I’m in for.)

Kick up your heels, ladies. You bring the groove to the Friday night party.

The coaches’ wives

They’re the real MVPs. Ask any football coach anywhere. He’ll tell you.

The wives should get a medal just for listening to all the grousing and griping of the fans in the stands.

The moms

It’s highly possible — nay, probable — that they’re the brains behind the entire operation. They make the snacks and deliver the yard signs and lead the booster clubs and sell the fundraiser trinkets and organize the program ads and set up the senior photos and lead the carpools and take care of this sign-up sheet and that sign-up sheet and the other sign-up sheet. There’s a reason we lavish them with gifts on Mother’s Day. We couldn’t do it without them.

(They may not be alone in this tradition, but I especially admired the China Spring moms who gathered before every one of the Cougars’ 16 games last year to pray for the players, the coaches, even the other team. Amen, ladies. Amen.)

The clean-up crews

Let’s shut it down with the workers who perform the most thankless job of all. Look, I’ve seen the mess left after a typical high school Friday game. It’s nasty, y’all.

Armed with little more than plastic trash bags, the clean-up crew dutifully works their way through the stands, sweeping up popcorn and nacho and Frito Pie canisters. They do the real dirty work. But when they’re done, the stadium looks good as new again.

And ready for another Friday night.

End credits.