Brice Cherry: When a football parent's journey ends, tears and hugs abound

Forty-four scores and six football seasons ago, this father brought forth, upon this continent, a new vocation, one that he never saw coming.

I became a football parent.

Again, it wasn’t a role I necessarily set about to claim. Back in the spring of 2017 when my son Cooper was a sixth grader, he summoned his mother and me for a family meeting and declared that he wanted to play football as a seventh grader. To say we were caught off guard would be an understatement. The boy loved sports, but to that point he’d mostly played basketball and studied karate, after some brief flirtations with baseball and soccer.

Football? Man, I love football, but my protective parental instincts kicked in instantly. After all, I’d rather not see my firstborn mangled.

Now, five years later, my journey as a football parent is complete, and I am wistful over its conclusion.

Many of you can relate. Some of you traveled this path long before me. Perhaps you’re empty nesters now, but you can remember when your own kids were high school seniors and experiencing all their finals. Not final exams, mind you, but their final game and their final homecoming dance and their final band concert and so forth. It’s hard not to grow a little nostalgic and even teary-eyed.

Others of you are nestled in this same boat as me, going through your last days as a football parent right now. (Or band parent, drama parent or honor student parent, whatever it might be. Substitute your kid’s own story here.) For those of you lucky enough to have sons on playoff teams, I’d encourage you to enjoy that ride. Soak up every moment. The next round is far from promised, and soon enough this journey will end.

I’d watched and covered more football games than I could remember, but when Cooper joined the Midway seventh grade football program in that fall of 2017, my wife Janet and I were complete novices as football parents, just like so many others.

Lesson No. 1

Our first lesson: Arrive early. Like, really early. Coop’s very first game as a seventh grader was slated to kick off at 5 p.m. down in Belton. We got there at about 4:50 and were standing at the ticket table, buying our tickets (this was the olden days when you bought actual paper tickets), when suddenly Midway’s Belton-area middle school foe sent the opening kickoff into the air. I managed to strain my neck and see No. 1 for Midway — Coop wore a variety of jersey numbers over the years, but he’ll always be No. 1 in our hearts — catch the short kick and run it back about 10 yards, losing a cleat in the process.

“Dadgum, they’re starting early!” I cried, as the P.A. announcer intoned Coop’s name.

Every athlete out there is unique in his or her own gifts and abilities. Cooper was never a star player. He knows that. We knew that. He was never the biggest nor the fastest. But he enjoyed himself, enjoyed being part of the team. And he did have two things going for him: He was smart and he worked hard. Every coach along the way provided that exact scouting report to me.

Let me stop right there and acknowledge those coaches. It’s such a thankless gig much of the time, so allow me to say to all of Cooper’s coaches in Midway ISD over these past six seasons, thank you. There are too many to name, but I will single out a couple: Mark Villarreal, aka Coach V, is one of the more dedicated public-school servants you could ever hope to meet. Need something taken care of at Midway? Go see Coach V. He’ll get it done.

Also, Shane Anderson’s love for his players is his most admirable quality as a coach. He’s had a tough go of it, record-wise, in his first two seasons as the Panthers’ head coach, and yet he still has created lasting, lifelong bonds with his teams. Give him a little time, and I’m convinced that Shane will build the Midway program back up to its old winning ways.

As parents, we tried to do our part. We bought the shirts and put up the yard signs and sold the fundraiser trinkets and attended the games and cheered on the teams. Personally, I never once complained to one of Midway’s coaches about Coop’s playing time. Again, I’ve seen the job those guys do. You’d better believe those coaches want your kid to succeed, but they’re also tasked with trying to do what’s best for the team in its quest for wins. (Did I ever, in six football seasons, privately grumble about playing time? I mean, I am human. But it really wasn’t that often.)

Moments of glory

Truth be told, Cooper played plenty. At both the junior high and subvarsity level, Midway does a good job of getting kids as much action as humanly possible. If you stick with it all the way to the varsity, you’re going to have to beat some guys out and earn that time. And that’s only fair. Heck, that’s life in a nutshell.

Cooper’s journey as a football player followed its own unique path, just as your son or daughter have their own stories to tell. Coop played primarily defense, though in middle school everyone gets a position on both sides of the ball, and he occasionally moonlighted as a receiver. Defensively, he bounced around and ended up playing four different positions over the course of his “career,” starting out at inside linebacker before moving to outside linebacker and then shifting to cornerback and, eventually, safety.

Others certainly would have flashier highlight reels, but Coop experienced his own moments of team-helping glory over the years. I’ll never forget in junior high when he emerged from a pile with a fumble recovery for the defense, sprinting off the field with the ball held high, his ear-to-ear grin visible even through his face mask.

He never scored a touchdown. Never even caught a pass that I recall, and I think I’d remember that. I do remember once in junior high when a goal-line pass was clearly intended to come his direction, but the opposing defense broke through the line and the Midway quarterback was forced to scramble and ditch it. I was simultaneously terrified and disappointed in that moment. Such is the life of the football parent.

Before you get to the varsity level, you’re allowed to bypass the yellow dawg ride home from away games and hitch a ride with your parents. We had our share of despondent rides after losses and jubilant journeys after victories. Either way, we always tried to remind Cooper how proud we were of him and his effort. Because we were. We are.

About that smell ....

The one constant, and I know this will hit home in a nose hair-burning way: The smell. If you’ve ever had a sweaty football player in your backseat, you know exactly what I’m talking about. It’s an odor that will crawl up into your nostrils and plant roots. I could live to be a thousand and I’d never forget the eye-watering aroma of a football locker room. That ripe, pungent sweet-and-sour sweaty smell is unmistakable. They don’t make enough bottles of Febreze to conquer that.

Cooper played on the JV as a junior in 2021, though he did get to occasionally dress out on Friday nights and stand on the sideline with the varsity. The JV experience wasn’t a bad thing at all, as he received considerably more playing time than he would have on Friday nights.

There were tough moments, sure. He got burned for a touchdown against one of DeSoto’s fleet-footed receivers and yanked from the game. The ride home, just me and him, was a heartbreaking one. Coop was inconsolable, convinced he’d never play again, even though he returned to the field later in the game. My attempts at empathy and encouragement — including the declaration that, “Look, bud, everyone on your team got burned in this game.” — did little to brighten his mood. (Spoiler alert: He ended up getting his spot back.)

The season was not without its high points, either, including some fingernail-fraying, down-to-the-buzzer wins. Against South Grand Prairie, Cooper produced his first career interception, perfectly reacting to the slightly underthrown ball and undercutting it for the pick before scampering back the other way some 20 yards, looking like a chicken with his head cut off. Janet and I instantly screamed in glee when Coop caught the ball, while our daughter Millie, then an eighth grader, now a freshman on Midway’s Goal Tenders drill team, looked a little dazed and joined us in our cheering, without really knowing why. “Yay, Coop! Hey, what happened?”

This year, as a senior Cooper moved to the varsity full time. He served as a backup safety and special-teams gunner on kickoff coverage. He didn’t play a lot, but he knew that would likely be the case, and neither Coop nor his parents complained. He made a couple of nice hits in kickoff coverage in a game at Odessa Permian and won one of Midway’s Player of the Week honors for special teams. He also received a nice shout-out on the radio broadcast from David Smoak and Paul Catalina, the latter of whom said, “Cooper Cherry, looking like Bill Bates out there!” Even as a hater of the Dallas Cowboys, I had to appreciate that line.

Again, it was a tough year for Midway on the field. The Panthers lost their best player, Junior Thornton, to a season-ending injury halfway through the year, and struggled to build any real momentum. And yet they still went into their final regular-season game against Pflugerville Weiss with a chance for a playoff spot if they could pull off the win.

They didn’t. Late in the second half, when it was clear that the season would be ending soon, Janet texted me from the bleachers. I was sitting in the press box, covering the game, and my phone dinged, and I glanced at it. “I’m not crying, you’re crying!” the text read, along with a GIF of a blubbering actor from a movie.

Parental pride

I never played football in school. I was part of more blacktop and backyard games than I could ever possibly count, and imagined myself as a decent quarterback of some regard. But there’s a big difference in playing pickup 7-on-7 games and the real thing.

Cooper accomplished infinitely more in both athletics and academics than his old man. Yet I didn’t live vicariously through him as a parent. We’ve all got our own paths to take. For me, my path was that of being the smart-aleck slacker student who was allergic to homework and did just enough to get by, as well as that of a bench-warming basketball player and, eventually, clipboard-holding, laundry-gathering basketball manager. Humble beginnings, to be sure.

Cooper, meanwhile, excels as a student, clearly benefiting from his mother’s influence. As a football player, he earned praise from his coaches for his dedication to the team and his work ethic, even when he wasn’t guaranteed to see the field.

In the fourth quarter, Anderson and the Midway coaches made sure to get any senior who hadn’t already played some offensive or defensive snaps on the field. Cooper played two defensive series — one of which resulted in a three-and-out for Weiss, woo-hoo, while the other involved Weiss lining up to take a knee for the Victory Formation.

As the game ended, I packed up my notebook, my stat sheets and my laptop and high-tailed it to the field. I still had a story to finish, but I wanted to interview Shane and get a few quotes for the newspaper account.

And I needed to hug my son. In that moment, I needed to tell him that I loved him and was proud of him.

Such moments are special and increasingly fleeting. One day our kids are in diapers, the next they’re in caps and gowns. It’s only a cliché because it’s true.

To my fellow football parents, enjoy these days, however many you have left.

And don’t forget to deliver that one last hug.