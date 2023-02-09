Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The sportswriting world is full of hacks and crackerjacks, of poets and know-its, of cut-ups and characters. But as for gentlemen, that’s not a word you would normally associate with most of us in the profession. They’re few and far between.

Trust me on this: We just lost one of the finest gentlemen this business has ever seen.

Denne Freeman died last Friday at age 86, leaving behind numerous friends and admirers, including those of us in this crazy sports media business who were blessed to know him. Denne might not have carried the same immediate name recognition of Blackie Sherrod or Mickey Herskowitz or Dave Campbell. But he absolutely belongs in the same company as those legends.

If you read a newspaper in the state of Texas — or even if you read about the Dallas Cowboys from your villa in France — between the years of 1968 and 1999, rest assured that you’ve seen Denne’s work. Sometimes his byline wasn’t even listed, as it may have just come across the wire as “The Associated Press.” Which is kind of fitting, because for 31 years around these parts, Denne WAS the AP.

He spent more than three decades as the AP’s Texas Sports Editor, which — like most jobs in journalism — is a much loftier-sounding title than the grind of the job would suggest. Denne covered everything sports-related in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex (and beyond), from the Cowboys to college football, from the Mavericks to the Rangers, from the NHL to the PGA. He even knew his way around the horse track. Upon his retirement in ’99, the AP crunched the numbers and estimated that in his time Denne had covered more than a thousand Major League Baseball games, 500 NBA games and 350 NFL games.

That includes every Super Bowl the Cowboys ever won.

As sportswriters go, this guy was the ultimate utility infielder. He could do it all (really, really well).

Jaime Aron, who worked with Freeman in the Dallas AP bureau for seven years and remained good friends with him until the day he died, compared Denne’s dutiful service to the old Texas Ranger slogan: One Riot, One Ranger. That's Rangers as in lawmen, not ballplayers.

If you had Denne on your team, you apparently didn’t need an army of newsroom workers.

“I feel like that was always the AP’s perspective: ‘Oh, you have this sport or that sport. You need someone to follow college football or all this other stuff in Dallas? Denne can handle it,’” Aron said. “They never added a second person … For better or worse, the power of Denne is that the AP sports headquarters figured, ‘He can handle it.’ But when he retired, it literally took two people to replace him. And I don’t think either of us were as good or as memorable.”

Denne (which rhymes with penny) was born in Dallas in 1936, and later attended Woodrow Wilson High School. He played on Wilson’s basketball and golf teams. After high school he enrolled at Texas A&M. He earned a degree in journalism in 1959, and always remained a proud Fightin’ Texas Aggie. He also spent some time with the US Army, rising to the rank of second lieutenant.

Denne was as quick with a quip as he was banging out a 20-inch gamer on deadline. His sense of humor was perhaps his sharpest sense of all.

“It is an exemplary life when someone is so funny and so kind,” tweeted David G. Campbell, former sports scribe for the Tribune-Herald and Bryan Eagle. “Incredibly honored to have known Denne Freeman.”

To his buddies, Freeman’s wry lines became known as Denne-isms. Aron rattled off a few of Denne’s favorites, including the fact that the AP “has a deadline every millisecond.” Covering a blowout game was a “Rocking Chair Game,” considering it gave the writer ample time to relax and ponder his or her prose.

Denne’s most-repeated line is my personal favorite. I’ve heard it uttered countless times and even said it myself, always making sure to attribute it to the original source: “Boys, if you can’t write this one, you ought to get into the insurance business.”

Denne said it before every game, in press boxes all over the place, a reminder that maybe this ol’ journalism gig isn’t so bad after all. And this came from a guy who had a new game to cover every night.

Denne covered 31 Cotton Bowls. Before he joined the AP, he worked for UPI and assisted with the news coverage of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. He won a national award for his dogged reporting of Jerry Jones’ firing of Tom Landry in 1988.

And yet, get this: Jerry Jones actually liked Denne.

“(Former AP sportswriter) Barry Wilner said the fact that Jerry liked Denne spoke to the quality of Denne’s character,” Aron said. “And I said, ‘Maybe Denne’s opinion would have been different had he known how many cookies Denne used to take home from games.’ Barry replied, ‘That just shows what a great sportswriter he was.’”

Hey, in our souls, sportswriters are freeloaders.

Denne’s standard response to anyone flashing a suspicious eye as he stuffed a stack of chocolate chip cookies into his pants pocket? “They’re for Judy,” referring to his wife, the true love of his life.

Denne was there for the moment that Nolan Ryan decked a hard-charging Robin Ventura. He also happened to be on hand for Ryan’s seventh and final no-hitter.

“The story that Denne tells about the no-hitter is that in the first inning of that game, he called the AP office and said, ‘Y’all better get ready, he’s got it tonight,’” Aron said. “He knew there was something magical coming out of this guy’s right arm.”

When Denne finally called it a career in 1999, he managed to truly retire. He relinquished his grip on the grind in what Aron called “a healthy manner.” He read books, he spent time with family, he played lots of golf.

“His great line he would always use whenever I would call him to tell him the latest gossip or the latest retirement or when people would leave the company, he would say, ‘Just make sure they leave the lights on so I can get my pension every month,’” Aron said.

I got to know Denne after his retirement, in his capacity as the chairman for the Texas Sports Hall of Fame’s selection committee. He couldn’t have been more welcoming and helpful to me when I joined the selection committee about a decade or so ago.

Denne and Judy made their home in Woodway in their retirement years, and when the selection committee would hold its annual meeting every June to set the Hall of Fame ballot, we’d spend a few minutes going around the room and re-introducing ourselves to everyone. In recent years, Denne always noted that he was from “Silo-Ville.”

He started every meeting by handing out the Box of Chocolates Award, given to one of the committee’s media members who had distinguished themselves in a memorable (usually funny) way over the previous year. Or at least Denne made sure it was funny.

He loved golf — a lot. We all have particular people we stump for to make it into the Hall of Fame, and Denne perpetually sang the praises of former PGA pro Dave Marr as a worthy Hall of Famer. As such, it’s going to be my mission to see that Marr gets elected as soon as possible, as a tribute to Denne.

One of the great honors of Denne’s life came just last year, as he was part of the Hall of Fame’s second-ever media class of inductees. He had to “break out” of his rehabilitation facility just to make the banquet, but everyone who attended was blessed that he did.

In recent years, Denne’s health deteriorated, while his mind and his wit remained as sharp as the pleats in the Corps of Cadets. Last Friday, Aron was fortunate enough to be able to spend some time with Denne, at the hospital in Plano where he was being treated.

“He said, ‘We were a great team.’ And I said, ‘Better than any we covered.’ He laughed, he liked that,’” Aron said.

A little while later, Aron asked Denne to think of his five favorite golf holes, among the many that he had played.

“He said, ‘Well, Augusta is No. 1. I always think about my birdie on 18,’” Aron said. “Then Judy said, ‘Well, what about the birdie on No. 7 at Pebble Beach?’ He said, ‘Absolutely, that one too.’ Then he listed Spyglass, Torrey Pines and St. Andrews — the old course. That’s a pretty good top five.”

Aron walked away from that encounter with his old friend both grateful for the moment and optimistic that Denne still had some time left. He’s doing even better than I expected, Jaime thought.

Six hours later, Judy texted that Denne had died.

“He lived to be 86, was lucid in his final hours, surrounded by his family and people he loved,” Aron said. “You know what? You could sign me up for that right now. … And I think Denne knew. I think he was at peace with everything.”

I like to think that Denne is up in that Great Press Box in the Sky, swapping tall tales and whopping one-liners with Dave and Blackie and Kern Tips and all the rest.

Make way, guys. A true Texas gentleman is entering your midst.

“In the press box, in the locker rooms, in the journalism world, he was just one of those people where if anybody heard his name, people just loved him,” Aron said.

And we always will.