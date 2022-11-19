Cameron Yoe 42, Orangefield 19

ALVIN — The rapper Drake has a song named “Trophies.” If Cameron’s Braylan Drake keeps this up, his team is going to add a lot more trophies to the case.
Drake accounted for five touchdowns as the Yoemen squished Orangefield in the Class 3A Div. I area playoffs. That came on four TD passes and a 6-yard keeper.
The Yoemen (9-3) had an answer for every Orangefield strike. After Gavin Perry-Koci returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown for Orangefield to cut Cameron’s lead to 28-13 in the third quarter, Cameron responded with a 66-yard scoring drive. Drake put the finishing touches on that march with a 21-yard dart to Charlie Mayer, who had three TDs on the night.
Cameron will face Columbus in next week’s regional quarters.
Ryan Tannehill passed for 333 yards and two touchdowns and Derrick Henry rushed and threw for a score to lead the visiting Tennessee Titans to a 27-17 victory against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.
SAN DIEGO — "Great" is on IR and looks like it may retire. There are no great NFL teams. Hasn't been one for a while. Future dynasties are for discouraged archaeologists to uncover once they finish digging up Egypt. And, somewhere, Pete Rozelle is celebrating, raising a rusty nail, his favorite cocktail. I will not join in the toast. Watch it I will, but often wishing it were on radio, and the ...