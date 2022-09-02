 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CENTEX ROUNDUP

Cameron Yoe 62, Yoakum 28

CAMERON — The Yoemen put a whipping on visiting Yoakum, showing some big-play capability in the process.

Cameron (2-0) had this one in the bank by the half, building a 35-7 lead. That was helped along by some highlight-worthy plays in all three phases, including a 49-yard interception return to the house from Ja’Quorius Hardman and a 75-yard touchdown by Kadarius Bradley on a kickoff return, which was set up by a little trickery on a reverse.

Bradley turned in a monster performance, scoring five touchdowns in all, including a couple of short runs near the goal line inside the 5-yard line.

