Centex roundup: China Spring stages fierce rally to keep winning streak intact

MELISSA — It’s hard to keep down a champion, and China Spring played like one (again).

Kyle Barton bulled his way into the end zone with 41 seconds to go for the go-ahead score, completing a fierce rally to give Class 4A’s No. 2-ranked and defending state champion China Spring a 42-41 win over Class 5A Melissa on Friday night.

It marked the 18th straight win for China Spring (2-0), which hasn’t lost since Dec. 4, 2020, in the playoffs against Carthage. But the Cougars haven’t had to fight much harder for a win during their long and impressive streak.

China Spring fell behind 20-0 early in the game, but stormed back to put the pressure on the Cardinals (0-2). The Cougars trailed only 30-28 midway through the third quarter after a Barton 1-yard TD run.

After falling behind 20-0 in the first quarter, China Spring got on the board when new quarterback Cash McCollum cashed in a touchdown connection with Tre Hafford. The 24-yard play cut the deficit to 20-7 with 41 seconds left in the first.

The Cougars trimmed the gap to 20-14 thanks to a nifty, tackler-eluding touchdown run of 35 yards from Barton early in the second quarter.

Robinson 35, Caldwell 7

Mike Ludlow’s first home game as Robinson coach went just about as well as his first road game did.

The Rockets (2-0) busted out to a 28-0 halftime lead on their way a blowout of the visiting Hornets (0-2). It’s the first 2-0 start for Robinson since 2019, when the Rockets opened the year at 4-0.

Grayson Martin’s fingerprints were all over this one, as he caught two touchdown passes and tossed another one to Jaxsen Ludlow, on a 17-yard strike late in the first half.

Robinson’s defense came to play too, led by big plays from the likes of Drew Olivares and Caden Grady.

Christian Lujan extended the Rocket lead to 35-0 in the third quarter with a 20-yard TD run. Caldwell finally snuffed out the shutout late in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from Korbin Burns.

No. 1 Franklin 77, Mexia 13

MEXIA — The top-ranked and defending state champion Lions kept the pedal down, rolling over the Blackcats.

Franklin (2-0) scored early and often, building a 42-7 lead by halftime, as the Blackcats (0-2) struggled to slow the Lions’ yard-churning rushing attack.

Groesbeck 28, McGregor 14

The Goats broke open a tight game in the second half to swipe a road win over McGregor.

The Bulldogs (0-2) fought to a 14-all tie at the half, but Groesbeck (2-0) scored twice in the second half to slip away with the win.

Cameron Yoe 62, Yoakum 28

CAMERON — The Yoemen put a whipping on visiting Yoakum, showing some big-play capability in the process.

Cameron (2-0) had this one in the bank by the half, building a 35-7 lead. That was helped along by some highlight-worthy plays in all three phases, including a 49-yard interception return to the house from Ja’Quorious Hardman and a 75-yard touchdown by Kadarius Bradley on a kickoff return, which was set up by a little trickery on a reverse.

Bailey turned in a monster performance, scoring five touchdowns in all, including a couple of short runs near the goal line inside the 5-yard line.

No. 2 Abbott 62, No. 1 Covenant Classical 8

ABBOTT — The Panthers, ranked second among UIL Class 1A Division I teams, showed impressive run-pass balance in blowing past the top-ranked TAPPS six-man team from Covenant.

The game was close for a quarter, as Abbott (2-0) led just 14-8. But the Panthers erupted for a 48-point second quarter to run away.

Karsyn Johnson hit on both of his pass attempts for 55 yards and two TDs, while Riley Sustala again ignited a rugged Abbott running game, finishing with 133 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Mason Hejl, Hayden Pustejovsky and Joey Pavelka also scored touchdowns in the Abbott win.

Moody 23, Hico 6

MOODY — The Bearcats upending the visiting Tigers on Thursday night, giving Matt Hurst his first win as head coach in Moody.

Ryder Hohhertz led Moody (1-1) nicely at quarterback, as he connected on 7 of 10 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown while rushing nine times for 112 yards and two more scores. Defensively, Moody stiffened up after giving up 40 points to Axtell in its season opener. It stuffed Hico (1-1) at every turn, led by linebacker Ryder Casqueira, who had 21 total tackles (12 solos) and a sack. Defensive tackle Keith Dailey chipped in seven tackles, four for losses, and a sack.

The victory snapped a seven-game losing slide for the Bearcats, who last won on Sept. 17, 2021, with a 52-6 romp over Meridian.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but shifted to Thursday due to the ongoing officials shortage.