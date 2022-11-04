Centex roundup: Crawford's stingy defense chalks up another shutout

EDDY — As we enter the season of giving, third-ranked Crawford remains in a very stingy mood.

That’s not a bad thing.

The Pirates blitzed Bruceville-Eddy, 51-0, in Thursday night’s regular-season finale, completing an undefeated run through their first 10 games.

Crawford (10-0, 7-0 in District 8-2A Div. I) has allowed only 39 points all season, 20 of that coming in a 33-20 win over Marlin on Oct. 7. The shutout was the sixth of the year for the Pirates, who will now turn their attention to the playoffs. They’ll face Kerens next Friday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Midway’s Panther Stadium.

Bruceville-Eddy closed out the year at 0-10 in its second season under Jeff Nuner.

Hillsboro 62, Venus 9

VENUS — The Eagles turned in a season-high scoring output in clinching the final playoff spot in District 4-4A Div. II.

Hillsboro (5-5, 2-3) needed a win to wrap up the position and handled its business. Ezrian Emory, the area’s leader in tackles, did most of his damage on offense in this one, as he rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown while catching three balls for 32 yards.

Hillsboro piled up 420 rushing yards in all in the win, and five different Eagles found the end zone on the ground. Moses Rangel had 96 rushing yards and a TD.

Hillsboro will meet the winner of Friday’s Midland-Greenwood and Wichita Falls Herschi game in next week’s bi-district playoffs.

No. 1 Mart 70, Hubbard 0

MART — Compared to everyone else in its district, Mart is just on another level.

The top-ranked Panthers pocketed their fifth shutout in six district games to cap off a perfect regular season with a dismantling of the Jaguars. Mart (10-0, 6-0 in District 10-2A Div. II) outscored its district foes, 372-22, and Wortham was the only team to actually score on the Panthers in league play. In all, Mart has six shutouts on the year, including a non-district blanking of Paris Chisum.

Meanwhile, Mart’s offense clicked along nicely, too. Jonah Ross accounted for five touchdowns in all, completing 8 of 10 passes for 155 yards and four TDs while rushing for another score. JD Bell made the most of his four touches, carrying three times for 77 yards and three scores while catching one pass for 30 yards and a fourth TD.

The Panthers will face Linden-Kildare in next week’s bi-district playoffs, at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Brownsboro.

Hubbard wrapped up its season at 1-9 overall and 1-5 in district.

No. 10 West 56, Dallas Inspired Vision 0

DALLAS — The 10th-ranked Trojans put the finishing touches on an outright District 7-3A Div. I championship in thoroughly impressive fashion.

West (9-1, 8-0) will play Mexia in next week’s bi-district round at 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium. The Trojans’ only loss this season came to fellow Central Texas state-ranked foe Lorena in nondistrict play, 21-15.

Clifton 32, Florence 26 (OT)

FLORENCE — The playoff-bound Cubs pulled out an overtime victory over the Buffaloes for their second straight win.

Clifton (3-7 overall, 2-3 in District 13-2A Div. II) is back in the postseason for the first time since 2019.

Riley Finney gave the Cubs a big-time effort, as he ran for 135 yards and four touchdowns while chipping in 10 tackles defensively. Parker Tunnell added 95 yards rushing, while Trent Guinn hit 4 of 5 passes for 86 yards and a TD, a nine-yarder to Carter Tunnell.

Clifton will meet Tidehaven in next week’s bi-district playoffs.

Killeen 32, Waco High 6

KILLEEN — The Kangaroos subdued the Lions in the season finale for both teams.

Killeen (4-6, 3-5) scored the first 24 points of the game, but the Lions broke up the shutout attempt late in the third quarter when Lazavier Amos scored on a well-executed 50-yard touchdown reception.

Waco High, which was making its return to Class 5A in 2022, finished the year at 2-8 overall and 1-7 in district in an injury-plagued campaign. The Lions suffered multiple injuries at the quarterback position in particular.