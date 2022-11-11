Centex roundup: University surges past McCallum for first playoff win in 13 years

AUSTIN — University doesn’t want the fun to end yet.

Making their first playoff appearance in 13 years, the Trojans made the plays of a postseason veteran, scoring the final 13 points of the game to defeat Austin McCallum, 34-21, in the Class 5A Div. II bi-district playoffs on Friday night at House Park.

It marked the first playoff win since 2009 for University (6-5), which advances to face Fort Bend Marshall (10-1) in next week’s area playoffs.

And it took some serious gumption for University, which fell into a 14-0 hole after one quarter of play. But behind the big-time running of Mekhi Sandolph, the Trojans came storming back, scoring three touchdowns in the second quarter.

The teams were tied at 21 in the waning seconds of the third quarter when Sandolph delivered a Barry Sanders-like 29-yard touchdown run for the go-ahead score for University. That gave Sandolph his third TD of the night.

Then University added an icing TD in the fourth quarter, and its defense held firm to keep the Knights (7-4) at bay. In the final seconds of the game, Naje Drakes picked off a McCallum pass, his second interception of the night. Drakes actually took off running and zipped some 70 yards the other way for an apparent touchdown, but a flag for an illegal block wiped out the runback.

Nevertheless, University was able to run out the clock from there and enjoy the sweet taste of a bi-district win.

No. 1 Mart 67, Linden-Kildare 14

BROWNSBORO — Yeah, Mart is playoff ready.

The top-ranked Panthers landed a first-round knockout by putting up 58 points in the first half on their way to an easy win in the Class 2A Div. II bi-district playoffs.

Mart (11-0) will play either Cushing or Colmesneil in next week’s area playoffs. That game will be Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at Madisonville.

Kevin Hoffman’s Panthers hit the ground running in this one, and put Linden-Kildare far behind in the rearview mirror in the early stages. Then the Mart coaches were able to clear the bench and get some of the younger players some playoff experience.

Smithville 24, Gatesville 14

HUTTO — The Hornets rallied, but couldn’t complete the comeback, and fell to Smithville in the Class 4A Div. II bi-district playoffs.

Gatesville fell behind 24-0 before coming back, but the Hornets closed out the year at 7-4.

The Tigers put the pressure on early with a 17-point first quarter. Derrick Roberson scored the first TD on a fourth-down run from the 35 yard line in which he broke several tackle attempts on his way to the end zone. Barely two minutes later, Smithville scored on another 35-yard play, with Roberson connecting with Jackson Hancock on the pass.

Smithville stretched the gap to 24-0 by halftime as Roberson hit Hancock on a 26-yard scoring strike in the second quarter.

Gatesville finally broke up the shutout midway through the third quarter. Smithville fumbled, the Hornets recovered and then cashed in on Mason Mooney’s 1-yard dive into the end zone. Then in the waning seconds of the third, Adrian Smith delivered a pick-six for the Hornet defense to close the gap to 24-12.

Facing a stiff wind when trying to punt in the fourth quarter, Smithville took a safety to bring the margin to 10 points, but that’s as close as the Hornets would get.

Grandview 42, Fairfield 7

The Zebras proved impervious to the cold, windy conditions, grounding the Eagles in a Class 3A Div. I bi-district matchup at Robinson’s Rocket Stadium.

Grandview (9-2) advances to face the Jefferson-Mineola winner in the area playoffs.

Fairfield (4-7) struggled to get much going offensively against mighty Grandview, as the Eagles trailed 28-7 after two quarters and then didn’t score in the second half.

No. 5 Chilton 39, Yorktown 14

LA GRANGE — The Pirates scored 32 unanswered second-half points to overcome a halftime deficit and move on in the Class 2A Div. II playoffs.

Chilton (11-0) will play Brackettville (8-3) in next week’s area playoffs.

It wasn’t the sharpest start to the game for Chilton, which trailed 14-7 at intermission. But the second half was all Pirates, as they dialed up the defense and didn’t allow Yorktown (5-6) to sniff the end zone again.