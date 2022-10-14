Centex roundup: West puts on scoring show in 89-0 blasting of Maypearl

Make way for the West Trojans, folks.

The Trojans manhandled Maypearl on their way to an 89-0 romp on Friday night in District 7-3A Div. I action. If anyone was worried about West’s readiness for next week’s huge clash against fellow district leader and third-ranked Grandview, they shouldn’t have fretted.

West is ready.

The Trojans (6-1, 5-0) put this one away early, scoring 55 points in the first quarter alone. That included five defensive touchdowns and another on special teams. TJ McCutheon had a 33-yard interception return for a TD, Block Klander returned a fumble 19 yards to the house, Parker Montasser took another fumble 13 yards for the score, Gus Crain delivered a 15-yard pick-six, and Easton Paxton took another pick 29 yards the other direction. McCutcheon also had a 30-yard return of a blocked punt for a TD, as well as two scoring runs in the first quarter.

Coy Klish flashed his wheels with TD runs of 71 and 74 runs in the second quarter, as West opened up a 76-0 halftime edge. Klish wasn’t done, as he scored two more TDs in the second half, with a 90-yard kick return and a 40-yard interception return.

Lorena 63, Rockdale 20

ROCKDALE — Ahead of next week’s showdown of state champions, Lorena took care of business first against the Tigers.

The Leopards (6-2, 3-1) delivered a well-balanced effort in the comfortable win. Kasen Taylor had TD runs of 85 and 38 yards, and Jackson Generals tossed a pair of TD passes in the first half. Generals had a 22-yard connection with Camden Brock and a 1-yard hookup with Jadon Porter down by the goal line.

Porter, a Baylor commit, added a second TD catch in the second half, on a 25-yard pass from backup QB Kaden Roberts.

Next up for Lorena is a big one indeed, as the defending 3A Div. I state champs will face defending 3A Div. II state champ Franklin.

Shoemaker 50, Waco High 0

KILLEEN — The Grey Wolves scored on offense, defense and special teams, and Shoemaker kept Waco High winless in District 4-5A Div. I competition.

Jerrod Hicks had a pair of first-half TD runs for Shoemaker (5-2, 3-2), which built a 22-0 halftime edge. The Grey Wolves limited Waco High to a meager 13 yards in the first two quarters.

They also deflated any thought of a comeback by the Lions (1-7, 0-6) when Maurice Starr took the second-half kickoff 86 yards to the house.

No. 3 Crawford 55, Moody 0

MOODY — Breck Chambers showed off his versatility as third-ranked Crawford kept is record perfect on the season.

Chambers scored three first-half touchdowns in three different capacities, on a 32-yard reception, a 4-yard run and a 55-yard punt return. He also kicked five PATs on the night before Crawford emptied the bench.

Camron Walker ran for a pair of TDs for Crawford (7-0, 4-0), which will face Bosqueville next week. Walker, Chambers and the plucky Pirate defense stuffed the Bearcats (3-4, 1-3) at every turn on their way to their fourth shutout of the season. Crawford has allowed only 33 points all season.

Madisonville 65, Robinson 23

MADISONVILLE — The Mustangs proved to be thoroughbreds, and Robinson just couldn’t keep up, as Madisonville rolled in its opener in District 11-4A Div. II.

Robinson (3-5, 0-2) struck first early in the opening quarter when Jaxsen Ludlow found Grayson Martin for a 38-yard scoring strike. But the Mustangs (4-3, 1-0) had plenty of answers. Madisonville opened up a 24-9 lead by halftime, as the Rockets’ only other first-half points came courtesy of a safety.

Madisonville held a slim 10-9 lead with about three minutes before halftime when Blessing Ngene ticked off a 58-yard TD run. Then the Mustangs took advantage of a Rocket special teams breakdown, blocking a Robinson punt with less than a minute left before the break and scooping up the ball for the score.

The Rockets drew as close as 24-16 on Christian Lujan’s 5-yard TD run in the third quarter, but Madisonville scored 34 unanswered points to pull away before Lujan scored again late.

Gatesville 49, Salado 35

SALADO — The Hornets fell behind 14-0 early, but they didn’t flinch, and rallied for their first win in District 11-4A Div. II competition.

Gatesville (6-2, 1-1) fought back to tie things on a Jacob Newkirk-to-Trevor Smith, and the Hornets just kept scoring from there. Gatesville will welcome Madisonville to McKamie Stadium next week.

Fairfield 28, Groesbeck 7

FAIRFIELD — The Eagles scored three second-half touchdowns to wrestle down the rival Goats and score a huge District 8-3A Div. I victory.

The teams were knotted at 7 at halftime, but Fairfield (3-4, 1-2) made the clutch second-half plays it needed to pull out its first district win and introduce itself very much into the playoff hunt.

The Goats (5-2, 2-1) didn’t score again after Trent Platt’s 13-yard TD pass to Chris Cox early in the second quarter.

Eagle Christian 54, Dallas Fairhill 6

Liam Hall did everything but sell programs before the game as the Eagles soared to another win in TAPPS Six-Man District 3-III play.

Hall was in on six touchdowns — as he rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns, hit 4 of 5 passes for 101 yards and three more TDs, and returned an interception 36 yards to paydirt.

His favorite target was Isaiah Glen, who had two catches for 76 yards and a pair of TDs.

Blake Gonzales also had a rushing TD for ECA (5-2, 3-1), while Evan Cheek and Nick Neal headed up the team’s defensive charge with 10 tackles and four sacks apiece.