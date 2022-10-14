Centex roundup: West puts on scoring show in 89-0 blasting of Maypearl

Make way for the West Trojans, folks.
The Trojans manhandled Maypearl on their way to an 89-0 romp on Friday night in District 7-3A Div. I action. If anyone was worried about West’s readiness for next week’s huge clash against fellow district leader and third-ranked Grandview, they shouldn’t have fretted.
West is ready.
The Trojans (6-1, 5-0) put this one away early, scoring 55 points in the first quarter alone. That included five defensive touchdowns and another on special teams. TJ McCutheon had a 33-yard interception return for a TD, Block Klander returned a fumble 19 yards to the house, Parker Montasser took another fumble 13 yards for the score, Gus Crain delivered a 15-yard pick-six, and Easton Paxton took another pick 29 yards the other direction. McCutcheon also had a 30-yard return of a blocked punt for a TD, as well as two scoring runs in the first quarter.
People are also reading…
Coy Klish flashed his wheels with TD runs of 71 and 74 runs in the second quarter, as West opened up a 76-0 halftime edge. Klish wasn’t done, as he scored two more TDs in the second half, with a 90-yard kick return and a 40-yard interception return.
Lorena 63, Rockdale 20
ROCKDALE — Ahead of next week’s showdown of state champions, Lorena took care of business first against the Tigers.
The Leopards (6-2, 3-1) delivered a well-balanced effort in the comfortable win. Kasen Taylor had TD runs of 85 and 38 yards, and Jackson Generals tossed a pair of TD passes in the first half. Generals had a 22-yard connection with Camden Brock and a 1-yard hookup with Jadon Porter down by the goal line.
Porter, a Baylor commit, added a second TD catch in the second half, on a 25-yard pass from backup QB Kaden Roberts.
Next up for Lorena is a big one indeed, as the defending 3A Div. I state champs will face defending 3A Div. II state champ Franklin.
Shoemaker 50, Waco High 0
KILLEEN — The Grey Wolves scored on offense, defense and special teams, and Shoemaker kept Waco High winless in District 4-5A Div. I competition.
Jerrod Hicks had a pair of first-half TD runs for Shoemaker (5-2, 3-2), which built a 22-0 halftime edge. The Grey Wolves limited Waco High to a meager 13 yards in the first two quarters.
They also deflated any thought of a comeback by the Lions (1-7, 0-6) when Maurice Starr took the second-half kickoff 86 yards to the house.
No. 3 Crawford 55, Moody 0
MOODY — Breck Chambers showed off his versatility as third-ranked Crawford kept is record perfect on the season.
Chambers scored three first-half touchdowns in three different capacities, on a 32-yard reception, a 4-yard run and a 55-yard punt return. He also kicked five PATs on the night before Crawford emptied the bench.
Camron Walker ran for a pair of TDs for Crawford (7-0, 4-0), which will face Bosqueville next week. Walker, Chambers and the plucky Pirate defense stuffed the Bearcats (3-4, 1-3) at every turn on their way to their fourth shutout of the season. Crawford has allowed only 33 points all season.
Madisonville 65, Robinson 23
MADISONVILLE — The Mustangs proved to be thoroughbreds, and Robinson just couldn’t keep up, as Madisonville rolled in its opener in District 11-4A Div. II.
Robinson (3-5, 0-2) struck first early in the opening quarter when Jaxsen Ludlow found Grayson Martin for a 38-yard scoring strike. But the Mustangs (4-3, 1-0) had plenty of answers. Madisonville opened up a 24-9 lead by halftime, as the Rockets’ only other first-half points came courtesy of a safety.
Madisonville held a slim 10-9 lead with about three minutes before halftime when Blessing Ngene ticked off a 58-yard TD run. Then the Mustangs took advantage of a Rocket special teams breakdown, blocking a Robinson punt with less than a minute left before the break and scooping up the ball for the score.
The Rockets drew as close as 24-16 on Christian Lujan’s 5-yard TD run in the third quarter, but Madisonville scored 34 unanswered points to pull away before Lujan scored again late.
Gatesville 49, Salado 35
SALADO — The Hornets fell behind 14-0 early, but they didn’t flinch, and rallied for their first win in District 11-4A Div. II competition.
Gatesville (6-2, 1-1) fought back to tie things on a Jacob Newkirk-to-Trevor Smith, and the Hornets just kept scoring from there. Gatesville will welcome Madisonville to McKamie Stadium next week.
Fairfield 28, Groesbeck 7
FAIRFIELD — The Eagles scored three second-half touchdowns to wrestle down the rival Goats and score a huge District 8-3A Div. I victory.
The teams were knotted at 7 at halftime, but Fairfield (3-4, 1-2) made the clutch second-half plays it needed to pull out its first district win and introduce itself very much into the playoff hunt.
The Goats (5-2, 2-1) didn’t score again after Trent Platt’s 13-yard TD pass to Chris Cox early in the second quarter.
Eagle Christian 54, Dallas Fairhill 6
Liam Hall did everything but sell programs before the game as the Eagles soared to another win in TAPPS Six-Man District 3-III play.
Hall was in on six touchdowns — as he rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns, hit 4 of 5 passes for 101 yards and three more TDs, and returned an interception 36 yards to paydirt.
His favorite target was Isaiah Glen, who had two catches for 76 yards and a pair of TDs.
Blake Gonzales also had a rushing TD for ECA (5-2, 3-1), while Evan Cheek and Nick Neal headed up the team’s defensive charge with 10 tackles and four sacks apiece.