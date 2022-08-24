 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central Texas Coaching Changes: 2022

China Spring (copy)

Tyler Beatty takes over as China Spring’s head coach after Brian Bell moved to Baylor as a defensive analyst.

 Rod Aydelotte photos, Tribune-Herald

School Old coach New coach Old position

Axtell Justin Havard Craig Horn Italy head coach

Chilton Chris James Bennie Huitt Chilton assistant

China Spring Brian Bell Tyler Beatty China Spring assistant

Clifton Chuck Caniford Brent Finney Clifton assistant

Cranfills Gap Adam Carroll Rodie Johnston Iredell assistant

Evant Brandon Johnson Brandon Young Evant assistant

Frost Randy Fulton Phillip Gibson Connally assistant

Gatesville Luke Howard Aaron Hunter Gatesville assistant

Hamilton Casey Jones Ryan Marwitz Hamilton assistant

Hubbard Roger Masters Ethan Stepp Santo assistant

Itasca Jim Kerbow Ricky Torres Marlin assistant

Kopperl Aaron Maxwell Darrell Wallace n/a

Meridian Wade Morton Jim Kerbow Itasca head coach

Moody Lonnie Judd Matt Hurst Lorena assistant

Mount Calm Wesley Rigdon Chris Villareal Oglesby assistant

Parkview Josh Hayes Cody Landers Private business

Robinson Robert Rubel Mike Ludlow North Forney assistant

Teague Donnie Osborn Zach Linscomb Cuero assistant

Texas Wind Shaun Shows Grayson Brown Private business

Vanguard Luke Pilant Jacob Lefebvre Vanguard assistant

Whitney Mark Byrd David Haynes Jr. Valley Mills assistant

