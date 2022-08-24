Central Texas Coaching Changes: 2022

School Old coach New coach Old position
Axtell Justin Havard Craig Horn Italy head coach
Chilton Chris James Bennie Huitt Chilton assistant
China Spring Brian Bell Tyler Beatty China Spring assistant
Clifton Chuck Caniford Brent Finney Clifton assistant
Cranfills Gap Adam Carroll Rodie Johnston Iredell assistant
Evant Brandon Johnson Brandon Young Evant assistant
Frost Randy Fulton Phillip Gibson Connally assistant
Gatesville Luke Howard Aaron Hunter Gatesville assistant
Hamilton Casey Jones Ryan Marwitz Hamilton assistant
Hubbard Roger Masters Ethan Stepp Santo assistant
Itasca Jim Kerbow Ricky Torres Marlin assistant
Kopperl Aaron Maxwell Darrell Wallace n/a
Meridian Wade Morton Jim Kerbow Itasca head coach
Moody Lonnie Judd Matt Hurst Lorena assistant
Mount Calm Wesley Rigdon Chris Villareal Oglesby assistant
Parkview Josh Hayes Cody Landers Private business
Robinson Robert Rubel Mike Ludlow North Forney assistant
Teague Donnie Osborn Zach Linscomb Cuero assistant
Texas Wind Shaun Shows Grayson Brown Private business
Vanguard Luke Pilant Jacob Lefebvre Vanguard assistant
Whitney Mark Byrd David Haynes Jr. Valley Mills assistant