Central Texas Coaching Changes: 2022

It’s a new world for the New England Patriots. Three years after Tom Brady’s departure, there are only five starters remaining from their 2018 team that won the Super Bowl. Gone is former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to be the Las Vegas Raiders coach. Bill Belichick has had to adjust to it all as he reaches his 70th birthday and entering his 48th consecutive season as an NFL coach. Following a wild-card exit from the playoffs last season, the onus was put on improving the number of playmakers around quarterback Mac Jones. They did that. But with questions lingering about who is calling plays on offense after McDaniels’ departure, the Patriots may again be fighting for playoff spot in a tough AFC East.