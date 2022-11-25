Central Texas playoff roundup: No. 1 Mart just keeps pulverizing its opponents

VAN — It may be the third round of the playoffs, but Mart is still beating teams like it’s the middle of district.

The No. 1-ranked Panthers pummeled Simms Bowie, 58-0, in Friday’s Class 2A Div. II regional semifinals, staying perfect on the season with their sixth shutout.

Mart (13-0) advances on to the Region III-2A final, where it will play Lovelady (12-0) next week.

Like they’ve done throughout the playoffs — and the season for that matter — the Panthers put the game out of reach quickly. Mart built a 30-0 halftime lead, and then really distanced itself with a 28-point third quarter, emptying the bench in the process.

Mart outgained Bowie, 574 yards to only 114. Jonah Ross continued to get it done at quarterback for Mart, hitting on 12 of 20 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns. Brandon Lundy was Ross’ target on all three of those scores, as the receiver finished with four catches for 133 yards.

JD Bell rang the end-zone bell four times himself on his way to 12 carries for 252 yards.

Bowie finished the year at 10-3.

No. 7 Tolar 63, Hamilton 7

CROWLEY — This rematch of district opponents went to the Rattlers yet again.

Tolar had few issues in running past Hamilton in the Class 2A Div. I regional semifinals. That made the Rattlers 2-0 against their district foes, as they also defeated Hamilton, 56-7, back on Sept. 30.

The Rattlers (13-0) created a sizable gap after just one quarter, scoring four times in the first to take a 29-0 lead. The Bulldogs could never close the gap, though they did break up the shutout in the fourth.

Hamilton finished the year 7-6 in Ryan Marwitz’s first season as head coach, winning two playoff games over higher-seeded opponents. Tolar will play Crawford in next week’s regional final.

No. 1 Abbott 32, Gordon 24

HICO — For the first time all season, the No. 1-ranked Abbott Panthers didn’t win by six-man football’s mercy rule.

The important thing for Abbott was that it still won.

Mason Hejl gave the Panthers a fantastic rushing effort for a second straight week, spearheading Abbott to a Class 1A Div. I state quarterfinal win over Gordon.

It marked the second straight week that Abbott (13-0) handed a previously unbeaten team its first loss of the year. This week it was Gordon (12-1), last week it was Union Hill (11-1).

Hejl handled the bulk of the offensive responsibilities, as he carried 40 times for 247 yards and three touchdowns. In the past two weeks, Hejl has gone for 500 yards and seven scores.

Still, the Longhorns gave Abbott a tussle. Gordon cut Abbott’s lead to 24-16 with 3:43 left in the third quarter when Whit Fuller completed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Walters. Even after Abbott responded with a 22-yard Hejl TD run two minutes later, Gordon still wouldn’t go away. With 2:25 to play in the game, Gordon’s Stryker Reed struck on a 2-yard TD run to pull within eight points at 32-24.

However, Abbott hung tough, thanks in part to its feisty, underrated defense, which intercepted a pair of Gordon passes on the night. Joey Pavelka led the defensive charge with 7.5 tackles, while Isaiah Singleton-Brooks had 7 tackles with a sack and two tackles for losses.

Paxton Pustejovsky stepped up as an unsung hero for the Panthers as well, going 4-for-4 on his PAT kicks to account for eight points, the final margin of victory.

Abbott will face either Jonesboro or Irion County in next week’s state semifinals.

Jonesboro postponed

Jonesboro’s state quarterfinal game with Mertzon Irion County has been postponed by a day.

The Eagles (11-1) and Hornets (11-0) will now play at 2 p.m. Saturday. The game will still be played at Longhorn Stadium Early.

The winner will advance to face No. 1 Abbott (13-0) in next week’s state semifinals.