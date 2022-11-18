Crawford cruises into third round with hooking of Bluecats, 34-13

WEATHERFORD — Turkey, dressing and Crawford Pirate football.

Crawford has made a habit of playing on Thanksgiving week for a long time and the Pirates will continue that tradition after handling the Coleman Bluecats in a top-10 battle in the area round.

Third-ranked Crawford took tenth-ranked Coleman’s opening shot and then pummeled the Bluecats for the rest of the first half on the way to a 34-13 victory on Friday night at Kangaroo Stadium.

With the win, Crawford advances to play on Thanksgiving week for the 10th time in the last 11 years. The Pirates (12-0) will play Riesel in the third round of the Class 2A Division I playoffs. Crawford coach Greg Jacobs said the matchup will likely be held at Midway.

Coleman running back Ryland Gentry ran five yards for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead with 7:27 left in the first quarter. But the Pirates defense came on strong after that and didn’t allow the Bluecats to score again until late in the fourth quarter.

“The defense bent early, but they set the tone after that first possession,” Jacobs said. “The offense really executed well in the first half. We hung our hat on big plays.”

Crawford scored on four of its first five possessions and mixed in some gigantic plays on defense to take control by the middle of the second quarter.

After Coleman took the opening kickoff and drove 79 yards for a touchdown to take the initial lead, Crawford had a succinct answer.

Pirates quarterback Luke Torbert hit running back Breck Chambers on a wheel route on the third play of the Pirates’ first possession. Chambers was already behind the defense when he hauled in the pass and he simply outran the Bluecats for a 47-yard touchdown.

Big plays like that became a theme for Crawford.

Chambers ran away from Coleman early in the second quarter for a 59-yard touchdown.

Torbert, taking his turn, found a seam up the middle and sprinted into the second level of the Bluecats’ defense. The Crawford quarterback stumbled as he ran by the Coleman secondary, but he regained his balance and cruised the rest of the way for a 68-yard touchdown.

Chambers missed the end of last season with an injury and Torbert was playing for the first time since mid-October after suffering a sprained ankle against Moody. It was apparent that the two Pirates were happy to be in the backfield together again.

“They were itching to get in a playoff game,” Jacobs said. “Very proud of them. I couldn’t ask for more.”

Chambers led Crawford with 127 rushing yards on nine carries. Torbert passed for 112 yards and rushed for 94.

In between the two long runs, Crawford linebacker Logan Borkowski made a play that really hurt the Bluecats’ hopes. Borkowski stepped in front of a pass by Coleman QB Jadin Jackson and took the interception back 34 yards for a touchdown.

“We focused real hard this week on Coleman,” Jacobs said. “I think our game plan worked pretty well. The big interception for the touchdown really changed the complexion of it, I thought.”

Borkowski also tackled Coleman running back Braxton Smith for a short loss that helped stall a Bluecat drive.

Crawford defensive lineman Lanie Fisher had a tackle for a loss two plays before Borkowski’s pick six. Fisher later added a sack of Jackson on Coleman’s final possession of the second quarter.

The Pirates piled up 310 yards of offense in the first half, 200 more than the Bluecats. After Coleman’s 79-yard drive to start the action, the Bluecats managed just 31 through the rest of the first and second quarters.

Next up for Crawford will be a rematch with Riesel, both of whom play in District 8-2A D-I. The Pirates won the district matchup, 43-0.