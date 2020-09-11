Crawford rushing attack can’t be contained, 62-0 win over Axtell

AXTELL — Cannon fire rang throughout the night as the Crawford fans celebrated their team's strong offensive performance culminating in a 62–0 win for the Pirates over the Axtell Longhorns at Ellison Field.
Not only was Crawford’s (3-0) offense operating like a well-oiled machine, the defense made an impact of their own causing multiple turnovers and not allowing a first down until late in the second quarter. The two came together to pose problems for the Longhorns all night and showed why Crawford is currently considered one of the best teams in Central Texas.
Axtell (0-3) was scoreless for the first half while Crawford found the end zone with ease. Pirates Quarterback Tanner Merenda was able to score by both air and land, finishing the night four of six in passing for 103 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, Merenda found paydirt from four yards out and was one of six different Crawford players to score on the evening.
Crawford running backs Breck Chambers and Garrett Pearson added to the cutthroat rushing attack of the Pirates. Chambers carried the ball eight times for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Pearson had three carries for 64-yards and a touchdown, along with a 50-yard touchdown reception.
Axtell looked to have a little life right before halftime as Longhorns running back Jayme Wooley was able to help the drive with a 38-yard run before the drive stalled thanks to a fumble. The teams headed into the locker room with Crawford holding a 41-point lead.
Axtell received the ball at the start of the second half and looked like they had kept the momentum built during their last possession. Unfortunately for the Longhorns, the drive was again halted as Pirates’ defensive back Luke Torbert was able to come away with an interception.
Crawford went on to grind out drives for the whole second half by keeping the ball on the ground and out of the Longhorns possession. Not only did the Pirates eat a bunch of time off the clock, they also added three more scores in the second half before the night came to an end. Crawford’s rushing attack ended the game with 331 yards and eight touchdowns.
Crawford is back home next week as they play host to the Holland Hornets. Axtell plays another set of Pirates again next week as they travel to Chilton.
