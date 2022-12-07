Doubling up the challenge: Crawford's two-way playmakers embrace ironman mentality

The Crawford Pirates offense lined up for a first-and-goal at Tolar’s 2-yard line. The Pirates prepared to, at best, ice the game by scoring a touchdown that would give them a 21-7 lead with less than two minutes remaining in their Class 2A Division I Region II final.

Even if it took Crawford a couple of plays to score, that would force Tolar to burn some of its timeouts.

But the way it transpired, the Pirates never reached the end zone. The Rattlers stopped Crawford quarterback Luke Torbert for no gain on first down. The ball popped out of Torbert’s grasp as he reached to try to extend it over the goal line on second down. Fortunately for the Pirates, Cash Bolgiano grabbed the loose ball.

Still no touchdown.

On third down, running back Breck Chambers appeared to be near the goal line on a forward plunge. Alas, the side judge stuck Crawford right back at the 2.

Tolar, now out of timeouts, stopped Torbert one more time on fourth down. The Rattlers came up with a goal-line stand, earning them the chance to attempt to march 98 yards in 83 seconds to tie the game at Burleson ISD Stadium.

At that moment, most of the Pirates had played just about the entire game. That’s a tradition in Crawford, where you’re not an offensive or defensive guy, you’re a football player.

“When the lights come on, these kids play their hearts out,” Crawford coach Greg Jacobs said. “They like that challenge.”

Tolar came into the regional final having scored 50 or more points the last seven weeks in a row. Through 46 minutes of game time, the Pirates held the Rattlers to seven.

And yet everyone in the building knew Tolar had the playmakers to score in the snap of a finger. Rattlers quarterback Jackson Lecluyse completed a couple of passes that moved his team from inside its own 10 to the Tolar 41. Then prolific sophomore running back Peyton Brown got into the secondary and ran 17 yards to cross the 50.

Suddenly, the possibility of Tolar going the length of the field in less than a minute and a half with no timeouts seemed very real.

That’s when Torbert, already the game’s offensive standout, shut it down. Torbert jumped into a passing lane and picked off a Lecluyse pass to the sideline. Though he bobbled the ball for an instant, the Crawford senior possessed it in bounds for the interception.

That’s how the Pirates advanced to this week’s 2A D-I state semifinals. A player made plays on both offense and defense. But Torbert wasn’t the only one.

Running back/linebacker Camron Walker rushed for 60 yards and made 19 tackles. Chambers ran for 70 on offense and piled up 17 stops from his free safety position. Offensive and defensive lineman Lanie Fisher won battles in the trenches all night, as did fellow OL/DL warrior Logan Borkowski.

The list goes on. As many as 10 Pirates play both ways. Many of them seldom leave the field.

“It’s always a physical battle as well as a mental battle,” Torbert said. “You’re going to be tired. You’re not going to want to play when you’re tired. You’ve got to be there for your teammates and your town and show up.”

With the win over Tolar, Crawford is now one win away from the promised land. The third-ranked Pirates (14-0) face second-ranked Hawley (14-0) in the state semifinals at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Mineral Wells High School’s Ram Stadium. The winner of that game will play the Timpson-Refugio winner in the 2A Division I state championship contest next week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Following the win over Tolar, Jacobs breathed a sigh of relief and shook his head in admiration of his players.

“Right there at the first half, you know, we were dog tired,” Jacobs said. “They don’t play both ways. We do. We’ve got a lot of them that go both ways and we were just gassed. Halftime was really important for us.”

That’s how it goes in Crawford. The Pirates prepare all season to work this way. Jacobs said he spends the early part of the season figuring out who can back up which positions, building depth through versatility.

Conditioning is a season-long task as well. Crawford players run 16 110-yard sprints every Saturday. On Mondays and Tuesdays, they’re running sprints and pushing a blocking machine known as “the truck.” The Pirates hydrate throughout the week as well, knowing that it won’t do much good to try to catch up on water on Fridays.

It works. Crawford has played on Thanksgiving weekend in 10 of the last 11 seasons. This week the Pirates will play in the state semifinals for the second time in three campaigns. Last year, Marlin beat them in the regional final.

Fisher, for one, has played in more than a dozen playoff games during his high school career. Chambers and Torbert are in double figures despite missing playoff games due to injury in 2021.

“It’s so much fun,” Fisher said. “Sophomore year we went to the semifinals and it was a great feeling too. Being a senior, it’s our last year, so going this far is really fun.”

The Crawford players and coaches worked past sunset, continuing practice under their stadium lights deep in Tonkawa Falls Park earlier this week. Jacobs watched from the bleachers, making sure every step was taken correctly as the Pirates perfected running between the tackles.

It’s been six years since Crawford reached the state championship game and 18 years since the Pirates lifted the 2A Division II state championship trophy. Whether or not anyone else believes Crawford can do it again, that’s what the Pirates are fighting for.

“In our hearts, we’ll never count each other out,” Torbert said. “Doing it with a group of seniors and the group of guys that I’ve grown up around is just great. Having that joy in the locker room and with the whole community really, it’s something I’ll never forget.”