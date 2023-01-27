 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Give him a whistle again: Lorena's Johnson returning to coaching side as Biles' successor

  • 0
realignment (copy)

Kevin Johnson (left, sitting), here working with other coaches at UIL realignment day in 2018, said he was eager to get back to the coaching side of things after strictly serving as Lorena's principal the past three years.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

Lorena has its new guy, and he’s really not new to the community at all.

Lorena ISD announced the hiring of Kevin Johnson as its new athletic director and head football coach on Friday. Johnson follows Ray Biles, who recently announced his retirement after 31 years coaching the Leopards.

While Johnson has been out of the every-day coaching scene for a couple of years, he’s plenty familiar to the people in Lorena, as he has served for the past 11 years as the high school principal. With this opportunity to get back into coaching at a school and community he has already grown to know and love, Johnson felt the timing was right for a return.

“I’m very excited,” Johnson said. “I was blessed to be able to work with Coach Biles for a number of years, that was my fun getaway from the administrative side of things. Then COVID hits (in 2020) and schools get all crazy, and I had to back off (from coaching). I’ve really missed it badly these last three years. I’m ready, and just think it’s a wonderful opportunity. I’m really grateful to Dr. (Joe) Kucera and the school board for having the confidence in me.”

People are also reading…

Johnson has a deep love for football and more than 25 years of coaching experience. He started out as a graduate assistant at Sam Houston State in 1993 and ’94 before taking an assistant coaching position at Connally, his alma mater, in 1995.

Johnson became a fixture with the Cadets, moving up to become defensive coordinator, assistant head coach, and then eventually head coach in 2004. He directed the Cadets for five seasons, tallying a 29-25 record with two playoff appearances, before transitioning into administration at Connally in 2009.

Johnson then moved to Lorena in 2012, where he pulled double-duty for eight seasons, working as an assistant on Biles’ coaching staff as well as serving as school principal. Following the 2019 season, Johnson stepped away from the coaching side to strictly focus on his role as principal in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But he’s eager to get back on the field. Johnson’s hiring should maintain a semblance of continuity at Lorena, as he’s plenty acquainted with what he referenced as the “Leopard Way.”

Kevin Johnson (copy)

Johnson

“There’s a lot of things (that make Lorena special), but ultimately it’s the community,” he said. “We’re a school here where if there’s anything going on, the community is behind it. That has really fostered a spirit of pride in the kids. They’ve gotten this expectation where they know if they work really, really hard, they can experience some success.”

Johnson will take over a Lorena program that has made deep postseason runs a habit in recent years. The Leopards have won 10 or more games in three of the past five seasons, including a magical 14-2 campaign in 2021 that culminated with a Class 3A Div. I state championship.

Johnson knows it won’t be easy to keep that level of success intact, but he’s ready to put in the work to help make it happen.

“Ray Biles is a legend, and I cherish my time with him,” Johnson said. “I’ve known Ray for over 20 years. … My deal is not to come in and be Ray Biles, there’ll never be another Ray Biles. I’m just hoping to come in and keep the tradition and the expectation alive. We’re just going to take it week by week, try to go 1-0 that week, and if we do that, we’ll be fine.”

Lorena head coach Ray Biles joined Texas Football Today to talk about his state championship winning Leopards and the emotion he felt finally bringing home a gold medal to the Lorena community. (January 2022)
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dolphins anticipate Tua will be healthy for 2023 season, don’t view QB as being prone to concussions

Dolphins anticipate Tua will be healthy for 2023 season, don’t view QB as being prone to concussions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins have already made it clear that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will return as the team’s starter in 2023. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said as much in his press conference that followed Sunday’s 34-31 wild-card round playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills that ended Miami’s season. General manager Chris Grier backed that up Monday as he and McDaniel offered ...

The Dallas Cowboys’ biggest problem is an unfixable Jerry Jones one

The Dallas Cowboys’ biggest problem is an unfixable Jerry Jones one

As writers covering the Cowboys, we don’t run the risk of tearing an ACL or leaving the press box on a stretcher for any reason beyond having eaten too many nachos. But we do bang our head against the wall a lot. And this is another day where we mostly settle for that. Some columns sound a call to action. Last summer when the Rangers fired Chris Woodward, a man most local sports fans wouldn’t ...

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert