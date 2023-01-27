Give him a whistle again: Lorena's Johnson returning to coaching side as Biles' successor

Lorena has its new guy, and he’s really not new to the community at all.

Lorena ISD announced the hiring of Kevin Johnson as its new athletic director and head football coach on Friday. Johnson follows Ray Biles, who recently announced his retirement after 31 years coaching the Leopards.

While Johnson has been out of the every-day coaching scene for a couple of years, he’s plenty familiar to the people in Lorena, as he has served for the past 11 years as the high school principal. With this opportunity to get back into coaching at a school and community he has already grown to know and love, Johnson felt the timing was right for a return.

“I’m very excited,” Johnson said. “I was blessed to be able to work with Coach Biles for a number of years, that was my fun getaway from the administrative side of things. Then COVID hits (in 2020) and schools get all crazy, and I had to back off (from coaching). I’ve really missed it badly these last three years. I’m ready, and just think it’s a wonderful opportunity. I’m really grateful to Dr. (Joe) Kucera and the school board for having the confidence in me.”

Johnson has a deep love for football and more than 25 years of coaching experience. He started out as a graduate assistant at Sam Houston State in 1993 and ’94 before taking an assistant coaching position at Connally, his alma mater, in 1995.

Johnson became a fixture with the Cadets, moving up to become defensive coordinator, assistant head coach, and then eventually head coach in 2004. He directed the Cadets for five seasons, tallying a 29-25 record with two playoff appearances, before transitioning into administration at Connally in 2009.

Johnson then moved to Lorena in 2012, where he pulled double-duty for eight seasons, working as an assistant on Biles’ coaching staff as well as serving as school principal. Following the 2019 season, Johnson stepped away from the coaching side to strictly focus on his role as principal in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But he’s eager to get back on the field. Johnson’s hiring should maintain a semblance of continuity at Lorena, as he’s plenty acquainted with what he referenced as the “Leopard Way.”

“There’s a lot of things (that make Lorena special), but ultimately it’s the community,” he said. “We’re a school here where if there’s anything going on, the community is behind it. That has really fostered a spirit of pride in the kids. They’ve gotten this expectation where they know if they work really, really hard, they can experience some success.”

Johnson will take over a Lorena program that has made deep postseason runs a habit in recent years. The Leopards have won 10 or more games in three of the past five seasons, including a magical 14-2 campaign in 2021 that culminated with a Class 3A Div. I state championship.

Johnson knows it won’t be easy to keep that level of success intact, but he’s ready to put in the work to help make it happen.

“Ray Biles is a legend, and I cherish my time with him,” Johnson said. “I’ve known Ray for over 20 years. … My deal is not to come in and be Ray Biles, there’ll never be another Ray Biles. I’m just hoping to come in and keep the tradition and the expectation alive. We’re just going to take it week by week, try to go 1-0 that week, and if we do that, we’ll be fine.”