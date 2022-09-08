Granbury halts Waco High's forward progress, 45-3

Waco High was unable to add a second win to its record this week, falling, 45-3, in the District 4-5A Div. I opener to Granbury on Thursday night at Waco ISD stadium.

Waco High was coming off a streak-breaking win over Dallas W.T. White from a week ago that ended a 17-game losing slide.

The highlight of the night for the Lions (1-2 overall, 0-1 district) was an interception caught by senior linebacker Tim Standifer at the 19-yard line. Senior DB Angel Campos barreled into Granbury’s backup quarterback Caden Crouch to force the throw.

With a little under two minutes left until the half, Lazavier Amos took it upon himself to put together a couple of long runs into Pirates territory, but time ran out in the half.

Waco High didn’t have much to hang its hat on offensively.

After trading three and outs to start the game and forcing the Pirates to punt on its second drive, an interception caught by Halston Main lit a flame in Granbury.

From the Lions’ 12-yard line, the Pirates took three plays to get on the board on a touchdown pass by Walt Hartman to Jeff Lenard with 6:17 left in the quarter. It didn’t take them long to add to their lead as Granbury forced a three and out and blocked Waco High’s punt to pick up the safety and followed it up with a field goal on the next drive to get ahead 11-0.

The Lions got a hefty return from Amyas Ervin to Waco’s 48-yard line but thanks to a block-in-the-back penalty, they lost 15 yards. On 3rd–and-4 an offside penalty on the defense gifted Waco High a first down but it led to nothing as a delay of game and a fumble by quarterback Isaiah Ruiz, taking over for an injured RJ Young, returned the ball to the Pirates.

Granbury (3-0, 1-0) inserted Crouch. who kicked off a scoring drive with a fake handoff to gain eight yards. The Lions saw a flash of hope as Ervin sacked Crouch to end the first quarter on a 2nd-and-10.

It was short-lived. On 3rd-and-15, Crouch began the second quarter with a keeper for a touchdown to give Granbury an 18-0 lead.

The Lions kicked off the second half with a three and out.

Granbury continued to pull away on the legs of Jadon Rogers positioned the Pirates within the 20. Crouch then hit Main with a swooping pass which the junior brought down one-handed with just a foot in bounds for the score. The extra point was bobbled for a 24-0 lead early in the third.

Amos was a shining light for Waco high, making a 20-yard dash on the next drive. The Lions were forced to punt but got a second chance as Standifer plucked another one of Crouch’s passes from the air in Pirates territory. The Lions had to settle for a field goal, scoring on 35 yards off the foot of Tyler Black.

Granbury junior Tyler Rodgers added to the distance on the scoreboard, driving in two more touchdowns for the Pirates in the fourth quarter, the second of which came on a 38-yard to the house on 2nd-and-7 with a little over five minutes on the clock.

The night couldn’t get worse for Waco High when a bad snap to Ruiz caused a fumble that was picked up by Pirates senior Joe Torres, who had plenty of room to sprint the 55 yards to the end zone, capping off the victory for Granbury.

Waco High will try to even up its district record when it travels to Midlothian next week.