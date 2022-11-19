Hamshire-Fannett 33, Connally 30

WILLIS — Connally hung tough, but it wasn’t quite enough in the end.
The Longhorns scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to push past the Cadets and end a strong Connally season in the Class 4A Div. II area playoffs. Connally finishes up the year at 9-3.
Leading 8-6 entering the third quarter, Connally gained a bit of breathing room when it made a huge play in the passing game. Jelani McDonald hooked up with Jylon Nobles on a 56-yard touchdown connection to stretch the lead to 15-6.
But Hamshire-Fannett (9-3) wouldn’t go away. The Longhorns pulled back to within 15-12 on Tyler Spencer’s 1-yard TD run late in the third quarter, setting up a wild fourth quarter in which the teams combined for 36 points.
Hamshire-Fannett went ahead in the fourth and actually stretched the lead to 33-22. But Connally showed plenty of pluck in rallying, scoring late in the game on McDonald’s 33-yard pass to Ke’Are Riley. Then Kiefer Sibley added a two-point run to bring Connally to within 33-30.
Ryan Tannehill passed for 333 yards and two touchdowns and Derrick Henry rushed and threw for a score to lead the visiting Tennessee Titans to a 27-17 victory against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.
SAN DIEGO — "Great" is on IR and looks like it may retire. There are no great NFL teams. Hasn't been one for a while. Future dynasties are for discouraged archaeologists to uncover once they finish digging up Egypt. And, somewhere, Pete Rozelle is celebrating, raising a rusty nail, his favorite cocktail. I will not join in the toast. Watch it I will, but often wishing it were on radio, and the ...
PHILADELPHIA — As the bidding to host 2026 men’s World Cup games reached its climax, one of the many fair questions out there had to do with stadiums’ playing surfaces. Eight of the 16 venues chosen to host games have artificial-turf fields. Would players have to play on them, as infamously happened at the 2015 women’s World Cup? Or would temporary grass surfaces be installed, with their own ...
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a sloppy, yet thrilling back-and-forth game between two of the NFL’s best teams, and the Minnesota Vikings completed their rally from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 on Sunday.