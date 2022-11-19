Hamshire-Fannett 33, Connally 30

WILLIS — Connally hung tough, but it wasn’t quite enough in the end.

The Longhorns scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to push past the Cadets and end a strong Connally season in the Class 4A Div. II area playoffs. Connally finishes up the year at 9-3.

Leading 8-6 entering the third quarter, Connally gained a bit of breathing room when it made a huge play in the passing game. Jelani McDonald hooked up with Jylon Nobles on a 56-yard touchdown connection to stretch the lead to 15-6.

But Hamshire-Fannett (9-3) wouldn’t go away. The Longhorns pulled back to within 15-12 on Tyler Spencer’s 1-yard TD run late in the third quarter, setting up a wild fourth quarter in which the teams combined for 36 points.

Hamshire-Fannett went ahead in the fourth and actually stretched the lead to 33-22. But Connally showed plenty of pluck in rallying, scoring late in the game on McDonald’s 33-yard pass to Ke’Are Riley. Then Kiefer Sibley added a two-point run to bring Connally to within 33-30.

But Hamshire-Fannett recovered the ensuing onside kick, and was able to kneel out the clock for the win.