Hey, they can tackle too: Six-man players understand importance of getting guys to ground

In the fall of 2011, Abbott faced Lometa in the second round of the playoffs. The game ignited into an absolute track meet, with the Panthers surviving, 118-100, one of those wild, basketball-like scores that six-man football seems to produce every season.

In the aftermath, though, all Abbott coach Terry Crawford could think was this: Thank God for our tacklers.

“First comment I made after the game was, ‘Defense won the game,’ and everybody laughed,” Crawford said. “But they didn’t stop us a single time and we stopped them three times. That won the game.”

Six-man football is known for zany, high-scoring, last-one-to-touch-the-ball-wins games, and the reputation makes sense. With fewer players on the field (even a slightly shorter field), it means less defenders to beat for the guy carrying the ball. “Six-man is designed to be advantage offense. It is,” Crawford said.

Despite all these facts, one truth pervades in the six-man game: You’re liable to see some of the best open-field tackling you could possibly witness.

It’s a must. So much of the game is played in space, and plenty of plays boil down to a mano-a-mano confrontations. The defender’s mindset is this: Either I’m going to bring you down, or I’m getting burned. After all, there is little to no help waiting at the defender’s back.

“If you can’t tackle or you can’t take the right angle, it’s either going to be a really long night or a really quick night, depending on the score,” said Methodist Children’s Home coach Matt Rodgers.

Because of the importance of open-field tackling, most area-six man coaches say it’s a daily focus in practice. It’s as essential as brushing your teeth or taking your vitamins. Coaches want it to become second nature. And you can’t become proficient at something without doing it over and over and over again.

“We will tackle every day. We will tackle one-on-one every day, which is tough,” said MCH’s Rodgers. “We’ll tackle two-on-one. At some point in about a week, we’ll have kids tackle with tennis balls in their hands, just so they can’t grab. We’ll touch tackling basically every single day. Even when we get into the season, just because it’s so huge. It’s tough to tackle one-on-one.”

Abbott’s Crawford said that if you don’t spend daily practice time on tackling, you’re liable to learn some painful lessons later in the season.

“Every day. We’re doing something every day that is going to benefit our open-field tackling,” he said. “It doesn’t always mean we’re just slamming each other every day, because I don’t think that’s how you approach it. But we do a lot of tracking drills, where it’s very limited, if any, contact. Those are the things that set us up and put us in position to make those open-field tackles.”

Virtually every six-man team around has a guy or two who can scoot to the end zone in a hurry if you get him the ball. But the most successful teams tend to put a premium on defense. Just like it matters on the 11-man level, it matters with five fewer guys on the field, too.

Live Oak head coach Brice Helton places a heavy emphasis on defense and proper tackling technique, even going back to his days coaching at Dallas Covenant prior to coming to Waco. He may coach on the six-man level, but to him the idea of it being “basketball on grass” feels about as appetizing as a sardine and licorice smoothie.

“I’ve accidentally been in a 99-72 game, and I hate those kinds of games as a coach,” Helton said. “Because we do emphasize being disciplined, playing defense, making the stops.”

Disciplined defense doesn’t have to include slobberknockers. It doesn’t mean breaking out an abundance of “woo hits,” as a Live Oak assistant coach dubbed them.

“Because everyone goes, ‘Woooo.’ We all kind of laughed at that, but we all knew exactly what he meant,” Helton said. “Everybody wants that killer shot, but honestly if I can just get a guy to hang on for dear life and get them to the ground, we as the team are going to be better.”

Tackling technique looks different in 2022 than it did 20 or even 10 years ago. As awareness has grown over the link between repeated concussions and long-term brain injuries, teams have sought to ensure that their defenders are protecting themselves. Programs like the “Heads Up” tackling drills introduced in 2012 by USA Football, or the HuTT Helmetless Tackling Training program organized by Advocates for Injured Athletes, have brought rugby-style tackling to the mainstream, including the six-man game.

“There’s not as much room to build up momentum and get yourself hurt,” Rodgers said. “But I would hope when you ask my kids, ‘What do you tackle with?’ their first words would be their shoulder, they’ll point to their chest. ‘What do you not tackle with?’ You don’t tackle with your head, you don’t tackle with your hands.”

It can sometimes sound like a foreign language to football players from days gone by. Back then, everyone led with their helmet. Live Oak’s Helton recognizes this, and as such he recently held a special seminar for his players’ parents to teach them modern tackling techniques. Why the parents? So that if they wanted to do a little extra credit and work at home, they knew how to teach it.

“(We wanted) to teach the parents how we tackle, why we tackle, to where they could even go to the backyard with their son and not even need any equipment, and be able to work on safely making a tackle without fear of concussion,” Helton said. “Yeah, we want to stop touchdowns, but ultimately we want them to be safe and remove their head from the tackle altogether and stop this school of thought of, ‘Hey, let’s put my most valuable thing right in the way of this big guy coming toward me.’”

For the players, geometry class may not necessarily be their favorite subject. But you’d better believe that on the field, it’s all about deciphering the proper angles. Take a wayward route to the ball carrier, and he’ll be by you in a blink.

“It’s huge. You’ve got to be able to one-on-one tackle in open space,” said Eagle Christian coach Bryce Frazier. “The runner might be looking to make a cut and the defensive guy has to make a decision, he has to read that.”

Jonesboro head coach Eddie Gallegos said that a defender can be well-versed in proper tackling technique, but if he takes a bad angle he’s beaten before he even has a chance to make a play.

“Obviously you work on your form tackling so you can bring a guy down in open space, but angles are huge,” Gallegos said. “So, keeping an angle, taking away an angle, tracking hips, those are huge. Those are things we also work on daily.”

Abbott’s Crawford is entering his 25th season as a six-man head football coach, so he’s been around the block a few times. He called his current senior defensive back Karsyn Johnson “one of the best open-field tacklers I’ve coached.” Johnson isn’t the fastest player Crawford has ever had, but he’s definitely a speed reader when it comes to determining the right path to the ball.

“He’s a fast kid, but not super speedy,” Crawford said. “But the reason he puts himself in position to make tackles in the open field is because he takes great angles. You have to be able to take the right angle. Usually you learn the hard way.”

In the go-go world of six-man football, stops will still win you a ball game. Good defense just looks a little different than it might in that more crowded version of the game.

“A lot of times, I feel like if you give me two stops, I’ll be fine,” said ECA’s Frazier.

Crawford owns 213 career wins and a state championship during his highly successful tenure at Abbott. In all of those wins, his team outscored the other, because that’s the way winning football works. But, often, they outscored their opponents because they were more concerned with preventing the other guy from scoring, and not always as consumed with finding the end zone themselves.

“There are people in this game who, I believe based on my philosophy, have it all backwards,” Crawford said. “They work offense like crazy and put a premium on offense. Really, offense can be easy because you have such an advantage over the defense.

“But what wins you games is defense. Consistently. I think we’ve consistently won games over the years because we put so much emphasis on the defensive side of the ball. … You’re going to get a lot of open-field stuff, and you’d better be able to tackle on an island.”