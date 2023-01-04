 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

High school notebook: Connally's McDonald eager for his All-American opportunity

It sure is nice to be wanted, even if your mind is already made up.

Connally senior Jelani McDonald still has college recruiters chasing him, even though he has technically committed and signed. He’ll officially reveal his college football destination at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

McDonald was a late addition to the All-American Bowl roster, and will be one of two Central Texas standouts playing in it, along with Temple receiver Mikal Harrison-Pilot. But he’s thrilled over the prospect to represent Connally football at least one more time, said Cadets head coach Terry Gerik.

“It happened for him kind of at the last minute, right before the Christmas break,” Gerik said. “But he was happy to do it, he’s super excited. Of course, he loves to compete.”

McDonald (6-3, 200) dazzled as a do-it-all playmaker for Connally in the 2022 season. He passed for 707 yards and 13 touchdowns and ran for another 852 yards and nine TDs as the team’s quarterback. On the other side of the ball as a defensive back/linebacker, McDonald made 25 tackles, four sacks and an interception. He also handled Connally’s punting duties and racked up 221 yards and a touchdown on kickoff returns. He won the District 11-4A Div. II Offensive MVP honor.

College recruiters have known McDonald’s name for a while now. He is ranked as a four-star prospect by 247Sports in the Class of 2023. He originally committed to Oklahoma State as a defensive back/athlete before re-opening his recruitment. Current crystal ball projections by the recruiting sites now have him headed to the University of Texas.

His presence on the U.S. All-American roster has only made him more of a hot prospect.

“What’s funny is that I had two major D-1 schools call about him today, knowing that he was in that bowl game,” Gerik said. “I had to tell them that he’s already committed and signed, and that he’ll announce on Saturday. But they were calling precisely because he’s in that bowl game. … One of them was Nebraska, and so I told them about our junior running back Kiefer Sibley, and he ended up getting an offer from Nebraska.”

Hey, it never hurts to ask. Certainly, McDonald — a terrific all-around athlete who also excels in basketball and track — is happy that so many top college football programs are interested in him.

“He’s excited,” Gerik said. “He’s had some good opportunities, and he was able to take some visits and talk to his family and figure out what’s best for him. Not just for athletics, but education-wise, too. I know he and his family are all super excited.”

The U.S. Army All-American Bowl will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Alamodome, and will air nationally on NBC. McDonald and Harrison-Pilot are both scheduled to play for the West all-star team.

Jelani McDonald Class of 2023 Athlete - Connally High School Waco, TX

Nowell staying put at Mexia

Aaron Nowell has reversed his decision to resign at Mexia and will remain as athletic director and head football coach of the Blackcats.

Nowell confirmed his decision to stay at Mexia to the Tribune-Herald on Wedneday.

Nowell has led Mexia to the football playoffs in each of the past two seasons, first in 2021 as interim coach and then in 2022 as the permanent AD/HFC. He said in December that he was resigning, but now is sticking around.

Centex athletes to play at Jerryworld

Several Central Texas athletes will participate in the Dream All-American Bowl, another all-star football game, on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Moody receiver Cooper Staton, Fairfield linebacker Braiden Barnett and Whitney long snapper John Dublin will suit up for Team Dream in the game.

Staton scored five touchdowns on offense while making 66 tackles, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries as a Moody senior in 2022. He committed to play for Mary Hardin-Baylor in November.

Barrett made 53 tackles, eight tackles for losses and two forced fumbles for the Eagles in 2022. Dublin was a first-team all-district offensive lineman for the Wildcats, who went 8-4 on the season.

Live Oak enjoying its new gym home

Everyone celebrates wins, but it’s really fun to celebrate a new house.

In Live Oak Classical’s case, that new “house” is in fact a new gymnasium. Live Oak completed work on the gym prior to this school year. The Falcons first hit the floor last summer for offseason workouts and preseason practices, and then christened it for competition during the volleyball season.

Now, Live Oak’s girls’ and boys’ basketball teams are enjoying the new digs.

“We’re loving it,” said Live Oak athletic director Brice Helton. “It’s been great being able to actually have people sit and watch a game.”

Live Oak hired Robison Construction for the project, which added 12,000 square footage of space to the existing gym, doubling the space.

On the court, Live Oak’s boys are ranked sixth in the state in TAPPS 3A with a 19-1 record.

Victory Bowl coaches revealed Sunday

The Heart of Texas FCA will host a press conference on Sunday to announce its coaching staff for the 2023 Super Centex Victory Bowl games.

Coaches for the football, boys’ and girls’ basketball, baseball and softball games will be revealed, as well as the cheerleading squads.

The second annual Victory Bowl basketball games will be held June 1 at China Spring, while Mary Hardin-Baylor will again host the eighth annual softball and baseball games on June 2. University High School will act as host for the 10th annual Victory Bowl volleyball game on June 3, and Waco ISD Stadium will serve as the venue for the 15th annual football game, also on June 3.

Sunday’s press conference is slated for 2 p.m. on the second floor of the Waco Medical Building at 2911 Herring Avenue.

A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012.

