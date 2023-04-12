It’s one of the busier parts of his job, but Waco ISD athletic director Ed Love knows that hiring coaches will always be a big part of what he does. And he doesn’t want any delay in getting a new leader in place for the University Trojans.

Love said Wednesday that the school district has already begun sorting through candidates for the head football coaching vacancy that opened this week at University. Kent Laster was hired Monday at Class 6A Denton Braswell after two seasons heading up the Trojans.

“Right now we’re trying to weed through resumes, find out who might be a good candidate,” Love said. “Our goal is to submit a name to the school board for the meeting on April 27th.”

Love said that Waco ISD will continue taking applications through the end of next week. Then the search committee — which consists of him, superintendent Susan Kincannon and two other Waco ISD employees with a background in human resources — will begin going through the full slate of resumes and start interviewing candidates.

Of course, University is in a bit better place than it was when Love hired Laster back in the spring of 2021. After a winless ’21 season, the Trojans took off last season, going 6-6 and reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

“Exactly, Coach Laster did an excellent job of building a winning culture,” Love said. “We’ve got some really good returning kids coming back for next season, as well as some talented athletes on the middle school level who will be coming up, particularly from Cesar Chavez (Middle School).”

In recent years Waco ISD added a pre-athletics class for sixth-grade students and Love said that course has helped strengthen participation numbers at the middle school level by the time those students make it to the seventh grade.

He’s also happy about the quality of candidate the University position has already attracted.

“We’ve been getting some great applicants, including coordinators from successful programs, as well as some head coaches who are just looking for a different opportunity,” Love said. “I’m confident we’ll find a great fit for University.”

Midway advances two doubles teams to state

Waco Sweet Waco was good to Midway on Wednesday, as the Panther tennis team qualified a pair of doubles teams for next month’s UIL state tournament.

Midway also produced a pair of doubles teams that will serve as alternates for state.

The girls’ doubles team of Cadence McCreery and Izzy Hinojos punched their ticket for state by reaching the regional final on Wednesday at the Waco Regional Tennis Center. Though they lost a tough three-set match in that final, they’re still state-bound thanks to their second-place regional finish.

“Izzy and Cadence are unbelievable leaders and teammates,” Midway coach Troy Simonek said. “They pour their heart and soul into this team. I am so pumped for them and this opportunity."

They’ll be joined at state by Midway’s mixed doubles tandem of Emma Rhea and Clay Gibson. They also finished second at regionals, pushing the top-seeded team from Tomball Memorial to three sets before falling, 6-1, 2-6, 2-6.

“I am so excited for Clay and Emma,” Simonek said. “They work relentlessly towards making their dreams their memories. I can’t wait to see them continuing that dream at state."

The third-place match in Region II-6A boys’ doubles was an all-Midway affair, with the duo of Liam Nesmith and Cole Ellis knocking off Clayton Castle and Rowan Daniell in a three-set battle. Both will serve as state alternates.

The state tournament is slated for April 25-26 in San Antonio.

Crawford softball back at No. 1 in 2A

Crawford ascended back to the No. 1 spot in Class 2A softball this week.

It’s of course a familiar spot for the Lady Pirates, who have made six state tournament appearances since 2012. The defending state champion Lady Pirates are 24-2 on the year after an 11-0 win over Moody on Tuesday night. They also nabbed a big 10-2 win over Riesel last Friday, an outcome that sent the Lady Indians dipping in the Texas Girls Coaches Association state poll, down to No. 10.

Dawson (No. 17) and Hubbard (No. 22) are also ranked in the TGCA 2A poll. Troy, which is 27-1-1 on the year, sits at No. 5 in Class 3A, while Lorena comes in at No. 18. Robinson is holding steady at No. 15 in Class 4A, while Lake Belton is No. 9 in 5A and Midway is hovering at No. 6 in 6A.