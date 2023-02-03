It was a few days past National Signing Day but all through Central Texas student-athletes made up the time lost to the weather, putting pen to paper as they took a step closer to fulfilling their dreams.

Eight athletes from China Spring, eight from La Vega, three from Waco High and one from West inked their letters of intent Friday to continue their athletic and academic careers at the collegiate level. Several coaches at each school had plenty of praise to pour on the signees while family, friends, teammates and classmates were present to show their support.

“Obviously, they're athletically gifted, but each one of these different campuses are about to get kids that are super special,” said China Spring head football coach Tyler Beatty. “I think the neatest thing about doing signing day this way is that it allows the younger ones to see like, ‘Hey, this is what this experience is like.’ And it starts to kind of show them a picture.

"These kids’ lives are about to change incredibly, and goals that each one of us strive for, they're out there, they’re obtainable. We just have to continue to go out there and continue to work.”

Eight China Spring athletes sign with colleges



The Cougars sent two all-stars on the diamond to nearby colleges as Brooklyn Guerrero signed with the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor softball program and Trevor Black joined Hill Junior College baseball. Meanwhile, London Mims inked with Southern Virginia University soccer.

Five players off the two-time state champion football roster signed as Tristan Exline (University of Texas Permian Basin), Greg Salazar (Angelo State), Tre Hafford (Blinn Junior College), Jacob Mott (East Texas Baptist) and Thomas Barr (Abilene Christian) move on to the college game.

Barr, known as “Mr. Automatic” for his last-second game-winning field goals at both the district and state championship games, was the only Division I signee. The kicker expressed his excitement in joining the Wildcats, especially considering the difficulty in garnering an offer at the special teams position.

“ACU for me, it’s been the school I’ve wanted to go to since June, since I went to their special teams camp and it just feels right,” Barr said. “A lot of it was the coaches, all the will-be teammates, the culture, it was all good. And it just felt like home. Everything was just perfect. It was just laid out in place and so I'm ready to go there and do my best for all my teammates and coaches and all my family back at home.”

Beatty added that he and Barr spoke early on in the season about the kinds of opportunities he could find as a kicker, whether that meant getting an offer or walking on, as special teams players are usually the last ones to get scholarship offers. The first-year coach was sure, however, that Barr had the intangible to achieve his goal.

“I think the overall outlook on Thomas is really, really bright because the university is getting a kid that is 100 percent going to do everything that he's supposed to and how he’s supposed to do it,” Beatty said. “Plus his athleticism on the field is going to allow him to be successful.”

Lions trio puts pen to paper

Waco High was buzzing early in the morning in honor of its three student-athletes signing to play at the next level.

“Ultimately, our goal as coaches is to better our student-athletes’ lives and futures and so this is part of that right,” said head football coach Linden Heldt. “We're excited because we have another wave of them coming here in a few months. So it's an exciting time to see all that hard work pay off in a real tangible fashion.”

Lions linebacker/running back Darren Paul will continue his football career at Oklahoma Panhandle State University. Joining Paul in signing were Faith Watson who will be continuing her basketball career at McPherson College and Ulissa Rivas who will be playing softball at Bethany College.

La Vega honors 8-person signing class

One of the popular sayings at La Vega High School is, “It’s a great day to be a Pirate.”

That certainly was the case on Friday.

La Vega celebrated eight athletes signing letters of intent with a ceremony at the school’s auditorium. That group included seven Pirate football players along with softball standout Madison Davila, who signed with Texas College in Tyler.

Don Hyde’s football program has made a habit of putting plenty of players on college programs in recent years. That’s a testament to the encouragement and direction of the coaching staff, including recruiting coordinator Jermaine Carpenter, as well as the work ethic of the athletes themselves.

A pair of La Vega football players joined Davila in signing with Texas College, cornerback Tye Evans and running back/safety Brandon Allen. Two other sets of Pirates will also remain teammates, as linebacker Jasen Brown and cornerback/receiver Nathaniel Washington finalized their commitments to Texas A&M-Commerce. Also, the tag team of safety Quentin McDowell and defensive lineman Jaydon Lang will continue to join forces at Wayland Baptist.

Meanwhile, cornerback Mecca Walker is headed to Howard Payne.

West's Klander inks with NAIA school in Kansas

WEST — Football wins are nice, whether they’re coming on Friday nights on Friday mornings.

West senior Brock Klander signed to play for Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas, on Friday. The Trojan offensive lineman will join a strong NAIA program that went 9-2 last season.

Klander also handled the kicking duties at West, which enjoyed an 11-2 season in 2022 and a trip to the Class 3A regional semifinals.

Sports editor Brice Cherry contributed to this report.