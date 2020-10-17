John Werner: Don't judge any coach in COVID challenged season

Coaches have to constantly walk the COVID tightrope to do their jobs. It’s almost impossible for them to game plan because they don’t know for certain who will be available to play.

The day before the Bears played West Virginia, Aranda and his staff had to alter their defensive game plan since five players were unavailable.

Baylor’s defense played well anyway in a 27-21 double-overtime loss to the Mountaineers.

During the past week, the Baylor coaches had to revert back to Zoom virtual instruction like they used in the spring since practices were shut down following the recent outbreak.

As difficult as it’s been for coaches and players to navigate the virus, college football fans should be grateful that conferences are trying to play. They should consider each game a gift. Even if teams are only allowing 25 percent fan capacity, it’s fun to watch the games regardless of whether they look more like scrimmages.

It’s a much-needed escape from the gloom that’s hovered over the country since COVID-19 began spreading in the spring.