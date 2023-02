Mart defensive end Monte Swaner and running back Ja’Deriun Bell both earned first-team recognition of the Texas Sports Writers Association/Blue Bell Class 2A All-State Football Team, which was released Monday.

Swaner was the District 10-2A Defensive MVP, racking up 111 tackles, 29 tackles for losses, six sacks and 24 quarterback hurries as a junior in the 2022 season. Bell ran for 1,939 yards and 35 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2022, compiling 11 games of 100 or more rushing yards.

A pair of Central Texas offensive linemen, Riesel’s Kolt Dieterich and Rosebud-Lott’s Easton Fulton, won second-team all-state honors. They’ll be teammates at Sam Houston State in the fall.

Four Centex stars were second-team picks on defense: Crawford linebacker Camron Walker, Mart linebacker Abram Ross, Mart defensive back Jonah Ross and Marlin kick returner Zha’Mauryon Lofton.

Third-team honorees from the area included Wortham running back Tanner Bean, Chilton defensive lineman Colton Bosse, Chilton linebacker Miguel Barron and Crawford defensive back Luke Torbert.

Marlin’s Brysen Maxwell-Steele and Ty’Raun Bell, Bremond’s Braylen Wortham, Crawford’s Breck Chambers, Wortham’s Anthony Fortoul and Cash Perez, Riesel's Mason Heath, Mart’s Armando Chavez and Brandon Lundy, and Chilton’s Daylon Ford, Isaac Redd and Markeydrick Taylor all gained honorable mention recognition.