McDonald, Cadets push past No. 4 La Vega in thriller, 35-34

For the first time since 2014 the Connally Cadets are victorious against the La Vega Pirates in a jaw-clenching 35-34 contest.

As he tried to gather himself, Terry Gerik beamed with pride for his scrappy team noting that the Pirates didn’t make it easy for them.

“Just proud of the kids, played extremely hard,” Gerik said. “Played a great football team. Donnie Hyde and his crew over here, they do a heck of a job. Very well coached team and I've got to give them props. Their kids played their tails off. Just extremely proud of our kids. It’s not one of our goals but it’s a big win for us.”

Connally senior quarterback Jelani McDonald stepped up, scoring three rushing touchdowns and making the pass on the fourth.

“Special young man, great leader on the field,” Gerik said of his QB. “You don’t see Jelani get down very often and Jelani always keeps his teammates up. Fortunate to have him on our team. He’s a great man and I’m glad he’s a Connally Cadet.”

Connally was down six with four minutes left on the scoreboard. La Vega had missed the extra point on its last scoring drive. Kaiden Turner and Jaylin Petty stifled Pirates QB Robert Prescott on consecutive plays to give the Cadets back the ball.

Starting at the 20, Connally began picking up first downs like daisies. An illegal formation penalty set them back five yards. Penalties had hurt the Cadets in the first half, but Kiefer Sibley forced his way through to bridge into La Vega territory to the 40.

Jesmar Rhodes picked up 25 yards to put Connally within striking distance. McDonald then found space and set them up within the 10. Sibley added a few yards on a 2nd-and-goal. McDonald tore through to tie it.

With 18 second left on the clock, the Pirates took a timeout, increasing the tension in the atmosphere. But it was no use as the Cadets put the cherry on the cake with the PAT.

“We talked about adversity all week,” Gerik said. “We knew we were going to have some adversity in a game like this. I told our kids all week long , ‘We got to play the next play.’ We’re not worried about what just happened. We got to play the next play.”

La Vega took the reins in the first quarter.

Back-to-back holding penalties and a couple of hard tackles by Pirates DB Adrian Pina and LB Jasen Brown put a quick end to Connally’s opening drive. Roland then took the charge, carrying on basically every play from the midfield to the end zone. The sophomore made a sneaky twist under a Connally defender and rolled backwards into the yellow of the large painted letter “V” putting the Pirates on the board.

Connally’s offense was off the field in five plays during its next drive. Jamarie Wiggins’ return was halted by La Vega’s Nikzavyer Rice at the Cadets’ 17-yard-line. Devonta Hilliard halted a run by Kiefer Sibley and Brown shut down a run by McDonald to set up third down. A false start penalty pushed Connally back another five yards. Jamorei Johnson made a long chase to interrupt McDonald’s pass and force the punt.

Despite an acrobatic flip over a defender for a first down by Roland, a holding flag set La Vega back ten yards to end to enter the first quarter at 1st-and-long. After an incomplete pass by Prescott, McDonald ended the drive with a tackle on his counterpart, shifting momentum.

Relying on their legs alone wasn’t doing it for the Cadets. After a few short runs, McDonald shot a rocket to Ke’Are Riley in open space and the junior made a mad dash to the end zone, leaving the Pirates defense in the dust.

It only took two plays for Connally to take the lead as Kobe Black intercepted Prescott and practically skipped to the blue for a pick six.

But after making significant progress on a hefty drive, Connally stabbed itself in the foot again. The Cadets gained five yards because the Pirates had too many defenders on the field but immediately lost the advantage on an illegal formation flag. Then they served the ball up to La Vega on a silver platter on a fumble. Then a facemask by Black on Roland put La Vega in scoring position.

Roland ran right through to tie it up going into the half. And coming out of the locker room it didn’t take long for the Pirates to get ahead. Roland, after being picked up and slammed down by Wiggins, made major gains on the next three plays to score his third touchdown of the night.

Connally barely had a chance to breathe as Brown made tackles on Sibley and McDonald to send the La Vega defense back to the bench. Then it took one throw from Prescott to Stephon Nickerson for 61 yards to give the Pirates a cushion.

But McDonald wasn’t going to let it go without a response, sprinting from Connally’s 25 to La Vega’s 30 and gaining 10 yards on a defensive penalty. Then Sibley rushed to the 14 and McDonald scored on the next run.

Four plays into the following drive, Roland took a hard and hopped off the field on one leg falling on the sideline. Rice replaced him three played, making headway for the Pirates. Then, after Roland returned to the field, Prescott hit Nickerson with a 26-yard pass to score but the extra kick was no good.

It was McDonald once again for Connally, finding open space down the east side of the field to score on a 7-yard run.

KJ McFarland gave La Vega a strong start by returning the following kick to Connally’s 40-yard line and Roland pushed the team forward to within the 20, but the Cadets defense got to Prescott.

After Connally’s winning drive, the Pirates only had 18 second left to do something amazing. Prescott’s throw flew right at one of the officials but Roland caught the deflection and spun to make the run, coming down at La Vega’s 27. He came off the field with a limp following the play.

With three seconds left, Prescott attempted a Hail Mary pass but it fell incomplete and the clock ran out of time.