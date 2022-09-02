Midway gets some 'mo,' but Permian's MOJO too much in second half

ODESSA — Certain unwritten rules apply no matter where you play, be it a parking lot or one of the most famous high school football stadiums in Texas.

If you give the ball away too often, you usually don’t win.

The Midway Panthers surrendered five turnovers to the Permian Panthers, which Permian gladly turned into 27 points on the way to a 41-20 victory on Friday night at Ratliff Stadium.

In the midst of it all, Midway (0-2) used a defensive touchdown on a fumble recovery of its own to turn the game around and erase a 20-0 deficit.

Midway quarterback Reid Tedford tossed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Gulley early in the third quarter that drew the Central Texas Panthers even at 20.

Midway got the ball back with the chance to take the lead halfway through the third quarter. But on a first-and-10 from the Permian 39, Tedford’s backward pass to Dom Hill got away, resulting in a fumble. Safety Haden Duran fell on it for Permian (2-0).

That started a trend of two straight possessions where Midway gave the ball away and Permian quickly got touchdowns out of it.

Permian quarterback Rodney Hall threw his fourth and fifth TD passes of the contest to put the home team back in command.

That effectively ended the suspense on a long night at Ratliff Stadium.

Midway and Permian were less than 10 minutes from kickoff when a lightning strike somewhere in the Permian Basin caused a weather delay. After a couple more distant lightning strikes, the opening kickoff finally took place around 8:15 p.m.

One play in the final minute of the second quarter changed the complexion of the entire first half.

Permian had a second-and-goal from the Midway 2 when quarterback Rodney Hall turned to hand the ball off, but there was no one there. The ball slipped out of Hall’s hands and began to bounce away from him.

Midway safety Landon Whisenton darted into the backfield and scooped the rock. He appeared to be 20 yards downfield before anyone wearing Permian black realized what was happening. The Midway safety cruised into the opposite end zone 95 yards later for a touchdown.

The defensive score cut Permian’s lead to 20-13 at the break.

The home team threatened from the opening minutes to pull away and send Midway on the long drive home with a lopsided defeat.

Hall directed a 10-play, 72-yard touchdown drive to open the first quarter. He capped it by lobbing a fade pass to Jadyn Pruitt for a 12-yard touchdown.

Things did not go well from there for Midway. After taking possession at their own 30 for their first possession, Midway gave it right back when running back Draylon McGruder put the ball on the turf. Permian defensive lineman Frank Alvarado pounced on the ball at the Midway 23.

It took Hall one play to make the turnover count. He connected with Deonte Bass for a 23-yard TD, Hall’s second such toss in 13 seconds.

Another Midway turnover later in the first quarter resulted in more Permian points. Permian defensive back Bryce Woody picked off a deep Reid Tedford pass, giving the home Panthers the ball at their 41.

Four plays later, Hall connected with Bass on a post pattern that was so perfect that Ball caught it in the back of the end zone, almost close enough to reach out and touch the goalpost.

Midway found itself in a 20-0 hole, but didn’t fall into the trap of making a desperate situation worse by flailing wildly.

Although Midway’s offense sputtered for most of the first half, Tedford created a big play when threw a dart to Junior Thornton early in the second quarter. Thornton, who had gotten behind the Permian defense on a curl pattern, caught it then turned back around and outran the defense for a 72-yard touchdown.

Midway’s long touchdown pass was the first TD Permian had given up this season and cut the home team’s lead to 20-6 with 9:30 remaining in the second quarter.

Tedford went to halftime having completed 3 of 10 passes for 122 yards. He finished with 227 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.