No. 1 Mart 77, Cushing 7

MADISONVILLE — JD Bell, De’Montrel Medlock and Jonah Ross accounted for three touchdowns apiece, as the top-ranked Panthers pounded another playoff opponent, thumping Cushing in the Class 2A Division II area playoffs.
Mart (12-0) move on to next week’s regional quarterfinals to face either Bowie or Deweyville.
Cushing (8-4) actually struck first, scoring on a short run seven minutes into the game. But Mart responded with 77 unanswered points.
Ross had touchdown passes of 34 and 8 yards to Medlock, and also ran for a 3-yard TD. Medlock had a 14-yard TD run to go with his two scoring catches. Meanwhile, Bell also had a hat trick of touchdowns, with runs of 17, 40 and 27 yards.
Brandon Lundy excelled for the always-stingy Mart defense, intercepting a pair of passes.
PHOTOS — High school football Week 13 around Waco, Central Texas
It is fair to say that memoirs are often written too soon, when lives have all but just begun, a phenomenon that seems especially prevalent in sports and entertainment. The novelist Joyce Maynard recounted how it took her 25 years to write her biography in 1998. In a Poets and Writer’s magazine article titled, “Patience and Memoir,” she talked about needing to understand what had happened, the ...
Ryan Tannehill passed for 333 yards and two touchdowns and Derrick Henry rushed and threw for a score to lead the visiting Tennessee Titans to a 27-17 victory against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.
SAN DIEGO — "Great" is on IR and looks like it may retire. There are no great NFL teams. Hasn't been one for a while. Future dynasties are for discouraged archaeologists to uncover once they finish digging up Egypt. And, somewhere, Pete Rozelle is celebrating, raising a rusty nail, his favorite cocktail. I will not join in the toast. Watch it I will, but often wishing it were on radio, and the ...