No. 2 Abbott 62, No. 1 Covenant Classical 8

Staff report
ABBOTT — The Panthers, ranked second among UIL Class 1A Division I teams, showed impressive run-pass balance in blowing past the top-ranked TAPPS six-man team from Covenant.
The game was close for a quarter, as Abbott (2-0) led just 14-8. But the Panthers erupted for a 48-point second quarter to run away.
Karsyn Johnson hit on both of his pass attempts for 55 yards and two TDs, while Riley Sustala again ignited a rugged Abbott running game, finishing with 133 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Mason Hejl, Hayden Pustejovsky and Joey Pavelka also scored touchdowns in the Abbott win.
Photos: High school football Week 2 around Waco, Central Texas
West's Easton Paxton takes off with a first-half interception as Lorena's Jadon Porter gives chase.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Lorena’s Braylon Henry tackles West’s Zane Meinen in Friday night’s top 10 matchup between the Leopards and Trojans.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Lorena's Jackson Generals tries to stiff-arm West's Zeke Acevedo.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
West's TJ McCutcheon outruns Lorena's Braylon Henry for a first-half gain.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Lorena’s Kasen Taylor scored on a 49-yard run and made a 69-yard catch in the fourth quarter to propel the Leopards to a 21-15 win over West in a top 10 showdown.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Waco High’s Omarion Delao pushes across the end zone for the Lions’ first score of the game against Dallas W.T. White.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
The Lions’ Omarion Delao (14) barrels over the goal line late in the second quarter for a Waco High touchdown.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Omarion Delao spots a running lane on a big gain in the second quarter.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Waco's Omarion Delao pounds into Dallas W.T. White defenders DeMarkis Troupe (9) and Damion Borges (14) on a gain in the second quarter.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Tyrone Sumpter (right) races around the end for positive yardage in the second quarter.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
W.T. White receiver Jimmy Trilla (left) pulls in this tough catch along the sidelines over defender Isaiah Levingston Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Bryson Roland scores against Connally in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally's Jelani McDonald is pressured by La Vega's Devonta Hilliard, left, and Devin Hill in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally's Kiefer Sibley ducks out of bounds while La Vega's Jasen Brown closes in for a tackle attempt in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally's Kobe Black runs back an interception while La Vega's Stephon Nickerson tries to run him down.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Bryson Roland hurdles over Connally's Kaiden Turner for extra yardage in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally's Jelani McDonald looks for running room around the La Vega defense in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Bryson Roland scores against Connally in the first half after being pushed to the end zone by the Pirate offensive line.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally's Kobe Black breaks up a pass close to the end zone intended for La Vega's Bryson Williams in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally's Ke'Are Riley scores past La Vega's Devonta Hilliard (right) on a pass play in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Bryson Roland scores against Connally in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega and Connally players after the game.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally kicker Erick Lara is lifted into the air by Jesse Shepperd after kicking the go-ahead point to win the game, 35-34, over La Vega on Friday night.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Stephon Nickerson in a sequence of photos managed to pull down a touchdown pass over Connally's Kobe Black in the second half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Stephon Nickerson in a sequence of photos managed to pull down a touchdown pass over Connally's Kobe Black in the second half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Stephon Nickerson in a sequence of photos managed to pull down a touchdown pass over Connally's Kobe Black in the second half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Stephon Nickerson in a sequence of photos managed to pull down a touchdown pass over Connally's Kobe Black in the second half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally’s Jelani McDonald scores past La Vega’s Mecca Walker in the second half of the Cadets’ 35-34 win Friday night.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Marlin quarterback Desmond Woodson loses his balance before fumbling the ball against Mart in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Marlin's Jeoffrey Mims reacts to a missed interception against Mart in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Mart's Brandon Lundy, right, pulls in a touchdown pass over Marlin's Jeoffrey Mims in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Mart's JD Bell, right, outruns Marlin's Jeoffrey Mims for a first-half touchdown.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Mart’s Jonah Ross, left, races down the sideline for a touchdown in the Panthers’ rout of the Bulldogs.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Moody picked up its first win of the season with a 23-6 victory over Hico on Thursday night.
Moody ISD, provided
