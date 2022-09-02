 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CENTEX ROUNDUP

No. 2 Abbott 62, No. 1 Covenant Classical 8

abbott

Abbott has aspirations of another deep playoff run, thanks to talented returners like (left to right): Isaiah Brooks Singleton, Karsyn Johnson and Riley Sustala.

 Jerry Larson photos, Tribune-Herald

ABBOTT — The Panthers, ranked second among UIL Class 1A Division I teams, showed impressive run-pass balance in blowing past the top-ranked TAPPS six-man team from Covenant.

The game was close for a quarter, as Abbott (2-0) led just 14-8. But the Panthers erupted for a 48-point second quarter to run away.

Karsyn Johnson hit on both of his pass attempts for 55 yards and two TDs, while Riley Sustala again ignited a rugged Abbott running game, finishing with 133 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Mason Hejl, Hayden Pustejovsky and Joey Pavelka also scored touchdowns in the Abbott win.

